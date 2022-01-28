‘Pharaoh of bitcoins’: see the arguments of customers who have already managed to block BRL 5 million from Glaidson in court

RIO — Since the arrest of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as “Pharaó dos Bitcoins”, in August of last year, more than 300 clients of his company, GAS Consultoria, went to court to ask for the return of the money invested. To ensure that the amounts are paid at the end of the proceedings, investors are asking for amounts to be blocked from the accounts of Glaidson and his partners. In general, the arguments used are that the Federal Police investigations revealed that the customers were being deceived, so the contracts must be annulled.

Fraud: ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ company presents to Justice payment plan for customers injured by investments

In the petitions sent to the Court, to which O GLOBO had access, the clients’ lawyers argue that the Kryptus operation, in which Glaidson was arrested, revealed that the investors’ money was not, in fact, invested in cryptocurrencies. They claim that investigations showed that, in reality, it was a financial pyramid scheme and customers were paid with the amounts applied by new investors.

‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’: find out who are the 21 people accused by the PF of being part of the gang of ex-waiter Glaidson Acácio

The lawyers ask for the termination of their clients’ contract with GAS, arguing that the company broke what was agreed upon, since the investments were not being made. In addition to the end of the contract, everyone wants to get their money back. Another argument to support the breach of contract by the company is the interruption in the monthly payment that should be made, communicated by GAS to investors at the end of last year.

Prison: Former councilor Jerominho is arrested in Rio in new conviction

In one of the petitions sent to the Court, the lawyer Carlos Daniel Dias André, who represents investors, argues that the investigations revealed that Glaidson and his partners were “perfect deceitful fraudsters, who were deceiving the author (of the action) to raise funds for the maintenance of its criminal financial pyramid scheme”.

‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’: arrested accused of participating in the attempted murder of a competitor of Glaidson

In order to obtain the blocking of amounts that guarantee payment to their clients in the future, if they win the case against GAS and Glaidson, the lawyers argue that there is a risk that, over time, no amount will be found in the defendants’ accounts anymore. .

“In addition to the probability of the right, it appears that the factual situation exposed in the initial petition, in turn, implies, due to the natural time of the process, a risk of concrete, current, serious and difficult to repair damages for the substantive law. affirmed, insofar as the passage of time may prevent or hinder the recovery of the amounts transferred in favor of the Defendant”, wrote Judge Maria Cristina Barros Gutierrez Slaibi, of the 3rd Civil Court of Rio, in one of the decisions analyzed by GLOBO.





Previous Photo







next photo

BARBADOS – The Caribbean island where the famous pop singer Rihanna was born reached, in 2019, R$ 27 billion Photo: Jon Luty ARUBA – The small island in the Caribbean, which belongs to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, recorded a GDP of US$3 billion in 2017, which would give almost R$15 billion – a situation similar to other Dutch islands such as Curaçao (R$16 billion) and São Martinho (R$ 1.9 billion) Photo: Arquivo / Agência O Globo CAPE VERDE – The island in northwest Africa speaks Portuguese and, in 2019, registered a GDP of BRL 10.45 billion Photo: Pxfuel ANDORRA – The principality located in the mountains between France and Spain and known as a tax haven has almost 80% of its GDP from industry. In 2019, it accumulated BRL 16.68 billion Photo: Ana Lucia Azevedo / Agência O Globo – 10/16/2015 MONACO – The principality of Monaco, in Europe, stage of one of the most traditional and exciting stages of Formula 1, according to the World Bank, had a GDP of BRL 38 billion in 2018. The amount equivalent to the blockade of Justice on the equity of GAS Conulstoria Bitcoin Photo: Benoit Tessier / Reuters GUINEA-BISSAU – The country on the west Atlantic coast of Africa that depends on agricultural and fishing activity to produce more than 60% of its GDP, in 2019, had a total accumulated amount of R$ 7.4 billion Photo: Cesar Fraga / Agência O Globo – 05/07/2014 MALDIVES – The tropical paradise of the Indian Ocean has growth driven by tourism responsible for more than 60% of GDP of R$ 29.8 billion Photo: Disclosure TIMOR-LESTE – The Portuguese-speaking country that broke away from Indonesia definitively in 1999 is considered one of the poorest in the world and recorded, in 2019, a GDP of BRL 10 billion Photo: Kenzo / Reuters

A survey carried out by GLOBO showed that in legal proceedings against GAS, Glaidson and their partners, the Justice has already blocked or requested the reserve of more than R$ 5 million to guarantee the payment of investors. As the Judiciary has not been locating values ​​in the defendants’ accounts, a strategy that has been used is the determination of the reserve of values ​​in the criminal process answered by Glaidson in the 3rd Federal Criminal Court, in which millionaire seizures were made.

Video: Police arrest woman accused of scamming the real estate market in Rio

GLOBO analyzed 100 lawsuits filed against GAS and Glaidson. In 30 of them, investors obtained court decisions to block or reserve the amounts invested. In 59 cases, there was still no judicial decision and in 11, the Justice was against the requests.

‘I put my fingers in his eyes’: lawyer shot in Campos tells how she disarmed client

In actions in which the judges gave unfavorable decisions to investors, in general, the judges understand that there is a need to produce more evidence in the process, and it is still not clear that the plaintiff is entitled to have the amount invested returned on the grounds that he did not was aware that the activities of GAS were illegal. Some magistrates also deny the requests because there is no money in Glaidson’s and his partners’ accounts that can be blocked.

death by hydrolip: Another patient of investigated doctor says she almost died after procedure in 2018

In one of the cases, in which the defendants’ accounts were blocked, judge José Alfredo Soares Savedra, of the 5th Civil Court of Taquara, denied the request, arguing that there was no amount to be blocked, since, as determined by the PF, the investments were not made. The magistrate also denied a request for credit reserve in the criminal case, stating that it is still necessary to produce more evidence in the case brought by the investor.