Philco Hit P10 128GB with triple camera for R$ 599 in installments – Tudo em Tecnologia

Need a new smartphone to meet basic usage? In that case, our team recommends purchasing the Philco Hit P10, which has good storage, triple camera and compact size. And today, it has an unprecedented discount in installments for R$ 599.

The Philco Hit P10 is built around a 6.2 inch touchscreen with HD resolution. In terms of cameras, the model features an 8MP front lens for selfies and triple rear camera (12MP + 5MP + 2MP. In addition, it includes a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Under the hood, the smartphone works with a UNISOC SC9863A octa-core processor up to 1.6 GHz along with 4GB of RAM. Although not the fastest in the category, it delivers good performance for use in social networks and internet browsing. In addition, it brings 128GB of storage to fit many apps and photos.

6.2 inch IPS LCD with HD resolution Processor: UNISOC SC9863A octa-core up to 1.6 GHz

4 GB Internal storage: 128GB expandable via microSD (up to 128GB)

128GB expandable via microSD (up to 128GB) Back camera: triple 12 MP (main) + 5 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (depth)

8 MP Dimensions: 159.1 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm (HxWxD)

200 grams Drums: 4,000mAh with 10W charger

4,000mAh with 10W charger Extras: Bluetooth 4.2, rear fingerprint reader, face unlock, micro USB, headphone jack

gray and gold Operational system: Android 10.

With a devastating price of R$ 599 in 10 interest-free installments, the Philco Hit P10 is the ideal choice for those who need the basics: