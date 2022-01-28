Photographer René Robert faints on the street, gets no help and freezes to death in Paris

The photographer René Robert died of hypothermia, on the 19th, in Paris, after collapsing on the street and staying for about nine hours without receiving any help. He was 85 years old. The information is from the newspaper El País.

The Swiss photographer had left his house towards Praça da República, in the center of the French capital, but ended up feeling sick on the way, around 9 pm on the 19th. 20, when someone saw him and decided to call for the firefighters, who arrived at the scene but already found him lifeless.

According to journalist and friend of photographer Michel Mompontet, Robert died because of people’s “indifference”.

“Unless you learn something from this death. When a person is lying on the floor, even if we are in a hurry, we will help him. Let’s stop,” Mompontet said.

René Robert was born in Fribourg, Switzerland, in 1936. He began his career in advertising and fashion photography, but became famous for portraying flamenco artists.

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat