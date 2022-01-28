Pilot Daniel Santos dies during the Cerapió stage between Ceará and Piauí







Driver Daniel Santos, 36, was found dead after stage of the Cerapió Rally Photo: Reproduction / Grand Prix

A tragedy marked Brazilian motorsport in the first month of 2022. The organization of the Cerapió Rally confirmed the death of Daniel Santos, who participated in the competition in the motorcycle modality. The pilot had been missing since last Wednesday (26), when he did not show up at the final destination of the third day of events, between Ubajara (CE) and Luís Correia (PI).

Born in Nova Venécia (ES), Daniel was a businessman and was 36 years old. After a whole day of searching the region where the rally passed, the driver was found on a track area in the municipality of Granja, Ceará, lying next to the motorcycle, which was standing and with his helmet next to him. According to the organizers of the event, there were no signs of violence or accident and that the causes of death are still being investigated.

In addition to the rescue team, Firefighters, Civil and Military Police, Air Operations and Kennel participate in the search.

Due to the death of Daniel Santos, the last stage of the rally, between Paranaíba (PI) and Barreirinhas (MA) was cancelled, as well as the award ceremony. Even before finding the pilot’s body, this Friday’s stage (28) had already been suspended.

With three decades on the calendar, Cerapió/Piocerá is one of the main off-road events in Latin America and opens the Brazilian rally season with motorcycle, car, quad, UTV and bicycle events. In the 2022 edition, the race started in Ceará, with an expected arrival in Maranhão.