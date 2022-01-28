PL is tense with Bolsonaro’s low approval in polls

posted on 01/28/2022 05:57 / updated on 01/28/2022 05:59



(credit: Sergio Lima / AFP)

After working for the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro, the PL is concerned about the drop in popularity that the Chief Executive has been facing. The acronym commissioned a survey to assess the electorate’s opinion about Bolsonaro’s management, and the result came below expectations.

To complete, the survey released yesterday by XP/Ipespe showed that the chief executive has 64% of disapproval, the highest since the beginning of his term. In terms of voting intentions, he appears with 24%, well behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who remains in absolute leadership, with 44%.

PL leaders have been advising the president to put aside denialism regarding the pandemic, in particular, the position against childhood vaccination against covid-19, and focus on economic growth.

In a reserved character, members of the Centrão — the Executive’s support block, of which the PL is a part — criticize Bolsonaro’s stance. According to a deputy heard by the report, “the way the president is leading the country, especially in relation to the economy and the pandemic, is not right”. The parliamentarian highlighted that there are internal fights, and, every day, another ally falls. “Most parliamentarians do not agree (with the chief executive’s attitudes). I myself cannot agree. Vaccination, for example, is what is saving lives,” he said.

Inside the PL, the climate is still comfortable for Bolsonaro. However, there is resistance from some members. An internal poll, carried out at the end of last year, showed that at least 10% of members with a mandate do not approve of supporting the president.

Congressman Lincoln Portela (MG) stated that the “informal” survey aimed to consult affiliates about Bolsonaro’s entry into the party. According to the parliamentarian, the surveys occur frequently and are “a way of valuing democracy”. “Although some people do not understand well, the Liberal Party is extremely democratic. We consult state leaders, leaders, president and vice president. An informal consultation takes place”, he stressed.

The parliamentarian recalled that, before the chief executive joined the party, a consultation was held with the leaders and affiliates, who chose to give full powers to the party’s president, Valdemar da Costa Neto, to decide on the terms of the alliance with Bolsonaro. He admitted, however, that there were, yes, dissidents. “It is natural that, in a party that has four senators, as we had; 44 parliamentarians, and a president of the Republic comes to the party, with the peculiar characteristics of Bolsonaro, let’s say that this causes, in some states, a certain discomfort. 10% of people who are against it, for personal or local reasons.”

Deputy Captain Augusto (PL) also maintained that the majority is with Bolsonaro. “There would never be unanimity. But that would happen in any party he was. In a small legend, maybe it wouldn’t have as much impact as the PSL, which was small when it was elected in 2018”, he declared.

The congressman defended that “it is too early” to pave the way on top of research that “has no credibility”. “We already know that they are contaminated and tend to inflate the numbers for candidates on the left”, he criticized. “It’s not something that worries us. What we notice is the day to day on the street, the popularity increasing more and more, an absolute champion president on social networks”, he claimed.