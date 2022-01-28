Police arrest Tio Comel, considered the biggest car cloner in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Civilian police arrested the drug dealer Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso known as “ Uncle Comel “, this Friday morning (28) in Morro do Turano, in the North Zone of Rio. According to the police, he is the biggest car thief and cloner in Rio de Janeiro and responsible for ordering imported vehicles that culminated in the death of the doctor in Barra da Tijuca, Cláudio Marsili, in October 2021.

Comel, 35, was arrested by agents of the Automobile Robbery and Theft Police Station (DRFA), who have been carrying out an operation in the community since an early age. The action was supported by agents of the Special Resources Coordination (CORE).

He was on the run, with 10 arrest warrants. Considered the main target of the specialist, he is investigated for the crime of car tampering, with a penalty of 3 to 6 months in prison.

Flir, special camera, helped with the location

Governor Cláudio Castro posted on Twitter about the arrest and said that a new equipment, called flirtwas used during the police action this morning.

The equipment takes images from a police helicopter. It is a thermographic camera that has a range of five thousand meters and is able to identify hidden criminals, at night or in the darkby the heat of the body and the weapons in use.

“@PCERJ, using the newly purchased Flier equipment and without firing shots, has just arrested Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso (Comel), in Turano. The biggest car cloner in RJ is also responsible for ordering imported vehicles and for the death by the doctor Cláudio Marsili.”

Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, 35 years old, Uncle Comel, is considered the best cloning specialist in the state. Currently, he had the luxury of not going out on the street to rob, but he has extensive criminal sheet with 48 notes and 5 arrests.

Between the 10 outstanding arrest warrants against him are the crimes of drug trafficking, major theft and criminal organization.

Raised in Rio Comprido, a neighborhood in the North Zone that houses Morro do Turano, he earned his first criminal record at age 18, for attempted murder.

The last one is from March 2021, for major theft, in the area of ​​the 19th DP (Tijuca), also in the North Zone, close to Turano. Before getting to the cloning of cars, he also led a gang that left the bank.

Climbing the world of crime

2004 – At age 18, he wins his first criminal record for attempted murder;

2008 – Prosecuted for firing a firearm and illegal possession or possession of a restricted-use firearm and others;

2009 – It is a process for receiving, but is acquitted;

2012- Arrested and convicted of robbery and serving time until August 2014;

2014- Back on the streets, he specializes in crime known as a little bank trip. He is arrested in November 2014;

2015 – Serves time at Gabriel Ferreira Castilho prison (Bangu 3) until December 2015. He never returned to the prison system.

Cloning in up to four hours

Comel has become an expert in cloning and has become a reference for bandits who want to pass on the proceeds of their thefts. According to police sources, the level of expertise is so advanced that the criminal could clone an entire car – including changes to the chassis and engine – in four hours.

How cloning happens: