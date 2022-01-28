Pollution from Tonga Volcano ‘Travels’ to Rio and Changes Sky Color | Rio de Janeiro

Those who wake up early realize that this week, the dawn in Rio is different. the twilight won a pinkish-purple hue which yielded beautiful images.
The vibrant color in the sky has nothing to do with the high temperatures of the week — this Thursday (27th), the maximum hit 40°C in Barra da Tijuca. It’s the volcano’s fault tonga.
The eruption, on the 15th, whose force surpassed that of an atomic bomb and detonated a devastating tsunami (see more about the tragedy below), also messed with the sky. The smoke expelled by the submarine cone “traveled” through the South Pacific and, 13 thousand kilometers later, he arrived in Rio de Janeiro.
The particles from the Tonga volcano, when illuminated by the sun, they end up “dying” the sky. At dawn and dusk, when the star-king is low, these tones appear.
The phenomenon will continue for a few more days, according to Climatempo.
Pink sky in Rio — Photo: Eduardo Pierre/g1
The eruption was devastating for Tonga. At least three people died.
Gigantic waves, up to 15 meters, hit the archipelago, invading homes in the capital Nuku’alofa and destroying entire villages.
An optical cable was also broken, cutting the country’s communications.
Tsunami hit the Tonga archipelago, in the Pacific, after an underwater volcano eruption – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
The eruption took place offshore, in an underwater caldera 5 kilometers wide. It all happened so fast that there was no time for the steam to cool the lava. The hot magma came into direct contact with the cold water, creating bursts of supersonic speed, generating a boom heard even in Alaska.
The smoke from the volcano reached the stratosphere. Experts said the ash and gases would continue to circulate for weeks — possibly even months. There are so many particles in the oceans that the sea is darker, which will hinder fishing in Tonga.
Satellite image shows underwater eruption in Tonga on January 15, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy/Tonga Weather Service