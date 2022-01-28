Pope urges parents not to condemn children for sexual orientation – 01/27/2022

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged parents not to condemn their children because of their sexual orientation, but to offer them support. The pontiff made the comment at a weekly audience at the Vatican, referring to parents’ difficulties in raising children.

“These issues included parents who see different sexual orientations in their children and how to deal with that, how to accompany their children and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation,” said Francis, who has previously said that homosexuals have the right to be accepted by their families as children and brothers. He has also advocated that same-sex couples have legal protections, but as far as the civil sphere is concerned, not within the Catholic Church. While it cannot accept same-sex marriage, the institution can support civil union laws designed to give them joint rights in the areas of pensions and health and inheritance issues.

reception

For Francisco Borba Ribeiro Neto, coordinator of the Núcleo Fé e Cultura at PUC-SP, the scenario signals acceptance, even in the face of the need to avoid prejudice, but at the same time does not indicate a change in the Church’s doctrine. “The Christian has a duty to love all people and denounce every act that does not lead to the human fulfillment of each one,” he says. In the case of homosexuality, Borba points out, “a series of social prejudices, which have nothing to do with Christians, have confused this simple formula.” “What should have been a denunciation of behavior that did not fully fulfill the human being became acts of discrimination and lack of love towards concrete people, who normally needed even more the support of Christians than others. Francis is committed to correcting this misunderstanding of the practice of Christian values”, he says.

“The norms coming from different instances of the Catholic Church may seem confusing, but the general spirit is always the same: one must do the most to welcome the homosexual, but make it clear that the homosexual act is not considered to be a constructor of the full realization of the person. “, concludes the sociologist.

On March 15, 2021, the Vatican ruled that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin”. However, according to the decree, homosexuals can be accepted and can receive blessings in the Catholic Church. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES).

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.