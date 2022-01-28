Pope urges parents to ‘not condemn’ gay children

posted on 01/26/2022 10:57



(credit: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged parents not to condemn their children because of their sexual orientation. The appeal was made during a weekly Vatican hearing.

The speech was made when citing the difficulties that parents may face in raising their children. “Parents who see different sexual orientations in their children question how to deal with it, how to accompany their children and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation,” he said. “To these parents I say don’t be scared. There is a lot of pain, a lot, but think about the Lord, think about how José solved problems and ask José to help them. Never condemn a child”, he added.

The pontiff has already said that although the Catholic Church does not accept same-sex unions, the institution can support civil laws that give equal rights to these couples.

Francis has already made other statements in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, such as that he could never judge a gay man and that Catholics should welcome children of homosexual couples.

However, last year the Vatican denied a request for priests to bless same-sex unions. “God cannot bless sin,” the statement read.