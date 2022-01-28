Portugal may start monitoring covid-19 in the same way it monitors flu

The country could start monitoring covid-19 in the same way it monitors the flu. The National Institute of Health Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA) is developing a system that could begin to be tested from the spring. However, the decision to change the strategy will be made by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

Adapting the pandemic management strategy to the new phase that the country is going through has been a recent appeal from doctors and specialists. For this reason, INSA is studying the possibility of integrating covid-19 into the flu surveillance system and other respiratory diseases, which works through sentinel networks and laboratories.

According to Jornal de Notícias, the surveillance model will not be based on the entire population, but on a sample that is collected in hospitals, health centers and by family doctors. The cases of covid-19 will be identified in a systematic way, which will allow weekly estimates to be made.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has also recommended the change in strategy and the indicated time for the transition will be between spring and summer. The integration of surveillance of all viruses, which is being prepared by INSA, could move forward to tests, but the final decision will always be made by the DGS.

