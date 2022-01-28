Prime Gaming Reveals Feb 2022 Game Drops List With Stellaris And More

January was a busy month at Prime Gaming with lots of interesting rewards and drops and now it’s time to reveal everything that’s coming for the month of February 2022. Highlights include in-game content in Destiny 2, Blankos Block Party, Splitgate, Rainbow Six Extraction, FIFA 22 and more.
Going into more detail, Prime Gaming members will get the free Rubicon Phase pack in Rainbow Six Extraction, 7x Gold Rare Players, 2x 82 OVR Player Picks, 12x Rare Consumables and 1x Salah Player Loan in FIFA 22, two packs and a accessories at Blankos Block Party and packs F and A at Lords Mobile between February 7th and March 7th.
To redeem the desired items, simply access the official Prime Gaming page link below, click on the chosen reward and follow the steps displayed on the screen:
- Apex Legends: Core Crafted Pathfinder pack – Now available
- battlefield 2042: Prime Gaming Reward Bundle #2 – now available
- Black Desert Mobile: treasure All-Inclusive Plus – now available
- Blankos Block Party: Mashup Item Bundle – Available now/Accessory Bundle – February 1st
- Call of Duty: Circuit Board and Delicate & Deadly packages – now available
- dead by daylight: “Love Hurts” Outfit – February 10
- Doom Eternal: There Can Be Oni One Content Pack – February 22
- Fall Guys: fantasy Doodles the Clown and 6500 kudos – now available
- FIFA: Prime Gaming Pack 4 – now available
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions: Select Awakening Prism and 50 Summon Tickets – February 2nd / Select Element Fragment of Thought and 50 Summon – February 16th
- For Honor: Champion Status, 2 Scavenger Crates + BP – now available
- Grand Theft Auto Online: $100k GTAO on Feb 3, 10, 17 & 24 (total $400k GTAO per month)
- Legends of Runeterra: Tier 3 Prismatic treasure and Epic Wildcard – Now available/ Tier 3 Prismatic Chest and 3 Rare Wildcards – February 15th
- Lords Mobile: Pack F: Warlord Pack – February 7th / Pack A: Progression Pack – February 21st
- madden: Prime Playoff pack: 1x 94 OVR Troy Polamalu (NCAT Player) – now available
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Amazon Prime Chest – February 2nd/ Popol and Kupa-Hunting Pals – February 16th
- New World: Sorcerer’s Finery package – now available
- paladins: Heartbreaker Tyra skin – February 3
- PUBG: Battlegrounds: Gold G-Coin Box, 10 contraband coupons, 30 polymers – February 21
- Red Dead Online: 30% off Arabian Horse, free selected pair of pants – now available
- Rainbow Six Siege: 7 Day Renown Booster – now available
- roblox: Futuristic Mech Sled – Now available/ UFO Hat – February 9th
- Rainbow Six Extraction: Rubicon Phase – now available
- SMITE: Mysterious Warrior Mulan – February 3
- splitgate: Nebula Sniper Skin, Nebula Assault Rifle Skin, Nebula Pistol Skin, Nebula Portal Skin – now available
- Warframe: Verv Ifrit Kubrow Armor – now available
Finally, it is worth remembering that January 31 will be the last day to redeem the following games via Prime Gaming: STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath, Two Point Hospital, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship , Abandon Ship, In Other Waters, Paper Beast – Folded Edition and Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered.