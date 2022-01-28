Probable tests indicate Core i7-12700H up to 35% faster than Ryzen 7 5800H

Benchmarks were released by Chinese network user; check the results

New benchmark scores from mobile processors from the middle part of the line alder lake gives Intel, apparently, were leaked. The information comes from a Chinese network user profile weibowhich published alleged benchmark tests performed with Intel CPUs in 12th generation. As the possible tests are still under embargo, there is no confirmation that the performances are the official ones.

Among the highlights of the results is the score of the new Core i7-12700Hwhich achieved a performance of 25 to 35% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800H, in the tests. The new member of H line gives Intel is SKU of 14 cores and 20 threads, which also features a base clock of 3.5 GHz and a clock boost of 4.7 GHz.

Four are the SKUs that appear in the tests performed in the leaked Cinebench R20, R23 and CPU-Z benchmarks. They are: Ryzen 7 5800H, Core i9-11980HK and two Alder Lake-H SKUs, the Core i5-12500H and i7-12700H. Check out the published results below.

comparisons

On average, the i7-12700H demonstrated a performance of approx. 25% faster in single-thread benchmark and 35% faster in multi-thread. the processor Ryzen 7 5800H used for reference presents 8 cores and 16 threadsbeing also considered of intermediate category.



The information disclosed, in theory, is still under embargo, since the launch of laptops with Intel 12th Gen should take place next February.

According to the VideoCardz portal, notebook manufacturers are expected to use these processors in combination with standard graphics cards. RTX 3060 or 3070, for example. These machines should perform well in games and other demanding activities, but not the best possible, considering other pieces of hardware already available on the market. PCs.

