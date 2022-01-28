Procon notifies company after cancellation of purchases due to ‘bug’

Procon-SP (São Paulo Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation) notified Amazon in Brazil after purchases with discount coupons were canceled as a result of a “bug” on the virtual store’s website.

Since yesterday morning, coupon codes began to circulate on social networks and promotion channels. Coupons were cumulative: you could add several of them and get unusual discounts. According to reports on social media, the store even offered coupons that allowed up to R$500 off for newly created accounts on the platform.

In the morning, the coupons were no longer valid. Amazon explained to tilt, in note, that they were released due to an error on the company’s website, which was quickly corrected. The company said it regrets any inconvenience caused and that it will contact the impacted customers.

The report of UOL contacted the company’s press office, and is awaiting a position.

Can purchases be cancelled?

To Folha, lawyer Marco Antonio de Araújo Jr, specialist in Consumer Law and New Technologies, said that, in cases of serious errors in the shopping platform, the company can cancel purchases.

“If people have created subterfuge and secondary accounts to take advantage of a gross, visible technical glitch by improperly applying a coupon, it is possible that these orders will be cancelled.”

However, if there was a failure in the company’s communication, it must comply with what was offered. “It would be necessary to assess the conditions in which this campaign was carried out to know if this was a gross mistake, or if it is a mistake that the company has to assume”.