Procon-SP notifies Amazon after canceled purchases with coupons – News









Procon-SP notified, on Thursday (27), Amazon Serviços de Varejo do Brasil and asked for clarification regarding the reports of customers who would have purchased products through the platform at deep discountseven for free, using multiple discount coupons in a single purchase.

The company must explain how many purchase orders were received related to the aforementioned offer, for what reasons the orders were cancelled, what is the action plan for dealing with the registrations made at Procon-SP and those presented only through the SAC.

The company has until January 31 to respond to Procon-SP.











On Wednesday (26), social networks awoke full of posts from people who claim they were able to purchase products on Amazon for free.

Apparently, the online retail giant’s platform made a mistake and started to accept the use of multiple coupons in the same purchase. In a normal situation, each discount code can be used only once and it is not possible to use more than one per order.

According to a customer’s post on Twitter, it was possible to finalize the purchase of a Kindle, the company’s digital reader, which costs almost R$399, for R$79.05, after a discount of R$328.85 obtained with the use of various discount coupons.

Another customer posted a print of the order confirmation screen with a discount on the total value of the Kindle and still with the delivery forecast of the purchase. There are also reports of people who managed to zero the value of a large purchase of books through the platform.

A list of almost 20 discount codes is circulating on social media, but some of the coupons have already stopped working and others have returned to only giving the discount programmed for a purchase.











The large number of posts on Twitter about what is happening put the terms Kindle, Amazon and Jeff Bezos at the top of the social network’s trending topics list in Brazil during the morning.

THE R7 contacted Amazon and received the following clarification: “There was an issue with our website that was quickly fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and will be in touch with impacted customers.”