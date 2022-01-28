Provoked, daughter of Olavo de Carvalho talks about donating inheritance to Lula

One of the writer’s daughters Olavo de Carvalho went to social networks this Wednesday, 26, to respond to comments about the alleged inheritance that his father would have left after his death. Heloísa de Carvalho stated that the Bolsonarista “guru” could not leave a significant amount to his children (there are 8 in total), as he owed “millions in compensation”. Provoking her father’s supporters, she also said that if she received any money, she would donate to the former president’s campaign. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)target of fierce criticism from Olavo.

“Heritage? What an inheritance, he owes millions in damages. You don’t have all that money to pay (…) For love, olavettes, use your brains at least once in your life”, published Heloísa, who is affiliated with the PT. Although she mourned her father’s death, she has expressed political views contrary to those of Olavo’s followers on social media for a long time.

The day before, responding to a follower who insinuated that she would be interested in her father’s money, Heloísa wrote: “Just for you to stop being an idiot, if you have any money left, because it is full of debt and defaults, I will. and maybe donate to Lula’s campaign, with the right to be in the media and all, just to make you angry, you idiot”.

Better olavettes don’t come to take my peace, because I give the flying in the face and without pity. pic.twitter.com/iEBokUEqvc — Heloisa de Carvalho Martin Arribas (@Carvalho_A_Helo) January 26, 2022

A member of the PT since 2021, Heloísa had a deteriorated relationship with her father, with whom she had been broken up for years. On several occasions, she confronted Olavo de Carvalho’s opinions, especially about the covid-19 pandemic, about which the writer adopted a denialist stance. “May God forgive him for all the evil he has committed,” she published on the day of the self-proclaimed philosopher’s death.

Offensive statements and publications by Olavo himself led to lawsuits against the writer. One of them, filed by singer Caetano Veloso, resulted in a conviction and a fine of R$ 2.9 million in compensation for having called the artist a “pedophile”.