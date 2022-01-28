Queiroga refuses immediate repeal of ordinance that does not rule out chloroquine

posted on 01/27/2022 18:59 / updated on 01/27/2022 18:59



(credit: Myke Sena/Ministry of Health)

Faced with requests for the annulment of the ordinance that does not rule out the use of chloroquine for the treatment of covid-19, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, avoided responsibility, denied the immediate revocation requested this Thursday (27/1), by the National Councils of Health Secretaries (Conass) and Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), and indicated that it is up to the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, Hélio Angotti Neto, to evaluate the disputes. If Angotti does not consider the appeal, it is still possible to challenge Queiroga, he argued.

“Decisions in the public sector have to be reasoned and motivated and all of them can be contested, appealed. These appeals are forwarded to the authority authoring the decision, in this case the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (Hélio Angotti Neto). If he doesn’t consider it, the Minister of State can appeal. I am the final administrative instance in this matter”, explained Queiroga during the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Tripartite Intermanager Commission.

“As resources arrive at the minister, we will analyze them and, in a timely manner, we will issue our decision”, he added.

Although he shied away from the responsibility of annulling the ordinance signed by secretary Hélio Angotti Neto, Queiroga declared earlier this week that hydroxychloroquine has no scientifically proven effectiveness so far. This Thursday, he returned to talk about the subject without mentioning drug names.

“Patients have been treated since the beginning of the pandemic. At first we didn’t know much. They advocated drugs that were repositioned”, he pointed out.

Requests

Today, during the meeting, the minister received another request to revoke the ordinance. This time, the challenge came from the National Councils of Health Secretaries (Conass) and Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems).

Earlier this week, the same request was made by the Extraordinary Covid-19 Monitoring Committee of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).