Queiroga will review guidelines: ‘I am the main health authority’ – News

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reaffirmed, this Thursday (27), the commitment to review the technical note that rejected the guidelines prepared by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) to treat Covid patients. -19. “I am the main health authority in this country”, he said, without saying whether or not he will accept the request for reversal of the decision taken by the SCTIE (Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs).

“Any manifestation of my anticipated nullity results in an administrative procedure that has to accompany the due legal process, and we follow the legislation to the letter”, declared Queiroga, in a conversation with journalists. The revaluation is thorny. Sources linked to the government claim that there is dissatisfaction on the part of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, with public statements by Queiroga about the SCTIE note, which is why he would have been called for a conversation, this Wednesday (26), at Palácio do Highland.

In an interview on Monday (24), Queiroga acknowledged that hydroxychloroquine has no proven efficacy against Covid-19. “These medications were used at the beginning of the pandemic and, at the time, it was called compassionate use, everyone used it. Later, it was seen that in these situations this medication was no longer applicable and was tested in other contexts”, he said.

The statement differed from the first ordinance published by the SCTIE to justify the rejection of the guidelines approved by Conitec. In the technical note, the secretariat presented a table indicating that there is no demonstration of effectiveness and safety of vaccines, but attested to the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against Covid. The note was republished on Wednesday (26) without the table, but maintaining the content of the decision and the endorsement for health professionals to use medicines from the Covid kit, if they wish.

The guidelines approved by Conitec go in the opposite direction of the SCTIE technical note. In the analyses, the members contraindicated the use of drugs such as azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, nitazoxanide, anticoagulants and convalescent plasma in the treatment. The vaccine was defended by the technical staff. Now, the working group responsible for the studies prepares a review request, which should be delivered early next week.

A petition with more than 74,000 adherents must be incorporated into the application. The petition — made by professors at the USP School of Medicine and other institutions, as well as professionals and researchers in the field — asks the Ministry of Health to reconsider the reports approved by Conitec.

When commenting on the petition, Queiroga questioned the credibility of the document. “You have to see who these scientists are. Sometimes these scientists don’t have an article published. Much less about Covid. On the contrary, the Ministry of Health partners with the University of Oxford, sponsoring a study on vaccines, published in the Lancet journal “, snapped.

The aforementioned petition, however, is headed by the doctor Carlos Carvalho, who led the studies approved by Conitec and was appointed to lead the work by the Minister of Health himself.

Even without saying what the evaluation will be, Queiroga stressed that “the technical note will be faced by me at the appropriate time”. “Health care is everyone’s right and the State’s duty. I am here to serve the Brazilian people, following the instructions of my leader, who is President Bolsonaro.”