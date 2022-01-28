Ram 3500 arrives to be the biggest and most powerful diesel pickup in Brazil

The Ram 1500 Rebel, tested and approved by the Canaltech recently, it will get a bigger, more powerful and probably even more technological “sister” soon. Stellantis confirmed this Thursday (27) that the Ram 3500 will be launched in Brazil.

The pickup will be the third model of the premium brand in the country and, according to the manufacturer, “it will deliver even more strength and capacity to become the new apex in the line of the most desired trucks” in our market.

In a 24-second teaser, it is possible to observe practically all the details of the Ram 3500’s external design. The front optical assembly, with LED lights and a new signature, attracts attention and promises to be highlighted wherever the imposing pickup goes.

The brand did not reveal any image of the interior of the Ram 3500, but the expectation is that the package of embedded technology is as good (or even better) than those present in the 1500 and 2500, which are already running around here.

If this suspicion is confirmed, we should have a pickup with a multimedia center with a 12-inch vertical screen, Harman Kardon sound system, internal LED lighting and, of course, connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Optical set with new signature will be one of the brands of Ram 3500 (Image: Disclosure / Stellantis)

Ram 3500: the most powerful in Brazil

If the optics promise to impress, what the Ram 3500 will have under the hood, then it has everything to make history. The brand promised that the launch will be the most powerful diesel pickup in Brazil – and the numbers released prove it.

The Ram 3500 will have the Cummins 6-cylinder, 6.7-liter diesel engine, which will deliver 377 horsepower and a maximum torque of 117.2 kgf/m. It is 12 horsepower and 6.6 kgf/m stronger than the 2500.

So much power in the engine will make the Ram 3500 have a greater load capacity, being able to carry up to 1,752 kilos and tow an impressive 9,021 kilos. The numbers are much higher than the 2500, which carries “only” 664 kilos and tows 1,160 kg.

The exact release date and price should be announced in the coming days.



Source: Stellantis