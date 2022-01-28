Redmi Note 11 Global Announced, Motorola Frontier in Details and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the launch of the Redmi Note 11 global line, tests with the Dimensity 9000 that show promising results, Realme 9 Pro line with 5G and new details, Galaxy Unpacked with a date set by Samsung to show the Galaxy S22, rumors of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, and first image and details of the Motorola Frontier. Missed any of these news? So keep scrolling down the page to see what happened.

Redmi Note 11 global lineup announced

Xiaomi presented this last Wednesday the global version of its Redmi Note 11 line, which comes with four models to cover from the price range of 180 dollars to 380 dollars. Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S are very similar, bringing a 90 Hz Full HD AMOLED screen and the same RAM and storage options, in addition to the same look with a flat screen and rear block with a more prominent lens than the others. The differences are basically in the processor and cameras, with the Redmi Note 11 bringing Snapdragon 680 and 50 megapixel sensor against a Helio G96 and 108 megapixel camera of the Redmi Note 11S. They also bring stereo sound and IP53 certification against water and dust, and Android 11 under the MIUI 13 interface. The same goes for the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro 5G, which share a common look and feel. Both feature a 120 Hz Full HD AMOLED screen and options of 6 or 8 GB of RAM. While the model with 5G support has Snapdragon 695, the 4G model has the same Helio G96 as the Redmi Note 11S. Interestingly, the most expensive has three cameras and the cheapest has four cameras, the same three sensors being the other with an additional one for depth data. There’s stereo sound, IP53 certification and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67 Watt charging in both, as well as Android 11 and MIUI 13. The international sale starts today, but it may still be a while before they arrive in Brazil.

Dimensity 9000 impresses in tests

The Dimensity 9000 was presented by MediaTek last year, but it should only hit the market in cell phones launched at the end of the first semester. To give you a taste of what to expect from the chip, some tests made with it were leaked, showing that Qualcomm and Samsung will not have it easy in 2022. The Dimensity 9000 numbers on Geekbench outperform not only the recently announced Exynos 2200 but also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, both by a considerable margin in the multi-core test, and come close to the Apple A15 Bionic when all its cores are used. . Among them, Samsung’s chipset was the big disappointment, falling behind even the Snapdragon 888 in the single-core test and narrowly surpassing it with all cores. It is worth remembering, however, that only the A15 Bionic and the Snapdragon are already available on commercial devices, as the Exynos 2200 should arrive with the Galaxy S22 line in early February, and the Dimensity 9000 only in a few months. So it’s better to wait for further tests before counting on a victory for MediaTek. And speaking of the Dimensity 9000, a rumor points out that we may have a model of the Galaxy A line equipped with the chipset, which could even put it above the S22 in performance. This was never done by the brand, but competition with Chinese companies may have made Samsung review some of its policies. Considering the composition of the lineup, this is likely to be the Galaxy A83, which would be sold in select markets like its predecessors.

Realme 9 Pro line has commented details

The Realme 9 line should soon grow with the arrival of the Pro and Pro Plus variants. Both had a lot of information and even leaked images in recent days, showing visuals coming directly from Oppo and OnePlus phones, and intermediate hardware to face Xiaomi. For the first time, both models will bring a 5G connection, using a Dimensity 920 chipset in the Realme 9 Pro Plus and a Snapdragon 695 in the Realme 9 Pro. The camera specifications are curious, with a 50-megapixel main sensor on the Pro Plus and 64-megapixel on the Pro. Both models should bring a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, which would be a little smaller on the Realme 9 Pro Plus, also justifying a smaller battery on this model. They would come with Android 12 from the factory, and should be made official in February.

Galaxy S22 has a confirmed release date

After many rumors and misinformation, Samsung finally announced the date of its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will present the Galaxy S22 cell phone line and the Tab S8 tablets. The event was scheduled for February 9 at 11:40 am Brasília time, and the broadcast will take place through social media and the brand’s website. Shortly after, an invitation focused on Brazil was sent talking about the date of February 15th, which indicates that the new cell phones should arrive very quickly in our country. Thinking of finishing spoiling Samsung’s party, a veritable flurry of leaks has taken over the Internet in recent days, reinforcing the look, specifications and expected price for the three devices. If everything is confirmed, we will have good changes especially in the S22 and S22 Ultra, where the first will correct many points of its predecessor and the second will serve as a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series, with the right to S Pen with dedicated slot and visual more square.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Rumors

The iPhone 14 should only be launched in September by Apple, but nothing prevents rumors about it from appearing in droves, or even about its successor that only arrives in the second half of next year. Rumors about the iPhone 14 published this week say that it will have an A16 Bionic chip made in 4 nanometers, seeking to match the technology of rivals Qualcomm, Samsung and MediaTek. Those hoping for Touch ID under the screen, however, may end up being disappointed, because that shouldn’t happen, and users will stick with Face ID as their only form of biometrics. Another information that should disappoint is that the 120 Hz screen should remain restricted to Pro models, leaving iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max with 60 Hz. As for the iPhone 15, it was said that the Pro models should finally bring a periscopic lens camera for close-up zoom, in addition to offering the curious new look with an i-notch.

Motorola Frontier gets images and details