Remote island in Scotland with two residents offers job to couple who want ‘wildlife’

The tiny island of Rona Island, in Scotland, wants to double its population at once. Currently inhabited by two people, the island offers job openings to a couple, who could live in one of the country houses on the site. Rona still has three more residences, one used by those who already live there and the other two rented out to tourists in the European summer. The island wants to find two real estate workers, who can carry out maintenance tasks on site and enjoy living in a ‘wild and remote’ place. The job description states that those interested will have to carry out water, energy and road maintenance, take care of the forest and infrastructure, carry out cleaning and maintenance of vehicles and laundry for the other two remaining summer cottages. Employees will also be tasked with hunting red deer, processing the animals’ meat, selling products and receiving visitors, according to the British newspaper “The Mirror”. The salary amount was not disclosed.