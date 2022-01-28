Renault Master 2023 debuts costing between R$187,600 and R$281,300

A week after the launch of the Renault Kwid 2023, the French brand presents another novelty in Brazil: the renewed Master. Leader in the segment of large vans in our country, it received more standard items, a renewed look and a more powerful engine.

Launched in 2010 in Europe, the current generation of Renault Master kept the same look in Brazil. We skipped the 2014 restyling and only now, three years after Europe, does the big van get the latest visual update. The changes are to make it closer to other Renault models aesthetically.

The front received a taller and squarer front, with C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The front grille follows the style of Kwid, Sandero, Logan and Duster, with a bar at the top linked to the headlights. The step on the bumper remains, but now it pretends to be an air intake. In the rear, nothing has changed.

The cabin gained better quality materials and radical design changes. The look is horizontal and highlights the niche that can receive a 7-inch multimedia center with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and integrated digital TV. The steering wheel is new and has keys for the autopilot.

renewed engine

Under the hood, the 2023 Renault Master received changes to its 2.3 dCi four-cylinder turbo diesel. Now there are 136 hp and 36.7 kgfm of torque, an improvement of 6 hp and 5 kgfm. For this, Renault changed the injection system, increasing the pressure by 400 bar, changed the head, changed the cooling system and intake manifold, among other changes.

The evolution in motorization has made the Master 2023 now record 10.4 km / l in the urban cycle. It was a 24% reduction in combined consumption, according to Renault. Before the changes, it was doing 7.8 km/l.

A great highlight in addition to the visual change is the presence of traction and stability control, anti-rollover system, adaptive load control, side wind stabilizer system, ramp start assistant, trailer control and extended grip assistant at start as items. standard on all versions.

versions

The Renault Master will be sold in six versions. The entry option is the Chassis-cab, which comes standard with hot air, on-board computer, driver’s seat with height adjustment, electro-hydraulic steering with depth adjustment, electric mirrors, double airbags, electric windows and the safety already mentioned.

The standard items are replicated in the versions Van L1 H1, Gran Van L2 H2 and Extra Van L3 H2, adding only air conditioning and lighting in the trunk. The Vitré version is distinguished by the presence of air conditioning in the rear and side windows. Finally, the Minibus version has reclining rear windows for 15 passengers and a tachograph.

For the Chassis-Cabin version there is the Comfort Pack with air conditioning. There is also the Luxury Chassis with air conditioning, multimedia center, reverse camera, reverse sensor, autopilot, speed limiter and fog lights. The Minibus and Vitré versions come with the Luxury package with the same items mentioned above.

All Master 2023 are available in Black Nacré, Silver Etóile, Gray Acier, Vivid Red and Glacier White. The warranty is one year with no mileage limit.

Renault Master 2023 prices

Cab-chassis – BRL 187,600

L1 H1 Van – BRL 207,900

Gran Van L2 H2 – BRL 216,000

Extra Van L3 H2 – BRL 221,000

Vitré – BRL 225,600

Executive Minibus – BRL 281,300

