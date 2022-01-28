Rent inflation rises 1.82% in January and accumulates a high of 16.91% in 12 months – 01/28/2022 – Market

The IGP-M (General Market Price Index), an indicator known as the inflation of lease contracts, accelerated again in January and changed 1.82% in the month. With this result, the index goes to 16.91% in the period of 12 months, informed this Friday (28) the Fundação Getulio Vargas.

The monthly result was above that recorded in December, when it rose 0.87%. Despite the greater variation in the first month of the year, the accumulated result is still decelerating. In January 2021, the IGP-M accumulated a high of 25.71% in 12 months.

Analysts consulted by the Bloomberg agency had expected an advance of 1.98% in the month, taking the index to 17.12% for the period of a year.

According to FGV’s Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics), the result in January was mainly influenced by the spread of wholesale price inflation, measured by the IPA (Broad Producer Price Index), which accounts for 60% of the IGP- M

In January, this index rose 2.30%, driven by high prices for iron ore, with an appreciation of 18.26%, and soybeans in grain, with 4.05%. Alone, the ore was responsible for 52% of the variation of the IPA in the month, says the coordinator of price indices of Ibre-FGV, André Braz. These products are traded in dollars, which favors exports.

The IGP-M is also composed of the IPC (Consumer Price Index) and the INCC (National Construction Cost Index). The first monitors the effect of changes in products and services and for consumers and is similar to the IPCA, the official inflation calculated by the IBGE.

The CPI changed 0.42% in January, less than the 0.84% ​​registered in December. In the accumulated in 12 months, it is at 9.33%. The reduction in fuel prices was one of the main weights for the smaller variation, especially gasoline, which went from a high of 2.24% in December to a drop of 1.62% in the first month of the year.

The main expenses that pushed the consumer index up were those typical of the period, such as higher education courses (up 4.22%) and secondary education (4.65%).

In the INCC, the three main groups of expenses registered, in January, greater variations than in December. Materials and equipment advanced 1.05%, services, 1.28%, and labor increased 0.14%. In 12 months, the INCC is at 13.70%.

HOW TO NEGOTIATE RENTAL

The recommendation of realtors, economists and real estate agents is that tenants always try to negotiate more reasonable adjustments.

Since mid-2020, when the IGP-M accelerated, property managers began to offer homeowners the possibility of using the IPCA as a contract index. They also started to encourage the trading of other indices.

The composition of the IGP-M also began to be questioned, as the highest weights in the calculation of the index are not related to the real estate market or even to civil construction.

Earlier this year, FGV launched a new indicator with the potential to replace the IGP-M or, at least, offer the market an index calculated from contract negotiations.

Named Ivar (Index of Variation in Residential Rents), it evaluates data from four capitals in the country —São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre– and measures the evolution of prices negotiated in contracts between tenants and landlords, not rental ad values, as in other surveys.