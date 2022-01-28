Research indicates that pancreatic cancer “feeds” on hyaluronic acid

posted on 01/27/2022 15:31



Scientists at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center discovered that pancreatic cancer cells are “powered” by hyaluronic acid. The presence of acid in the formation of the pancreatic tumor was already known by researchers, however, new findings indicate that the acid also serves for the cancer to continue to grow. The finding was published in the journal eLife (and you can read this link).

According to the researchers, the discovery may help research into new treatments for this type of cancer. “A central theme in my research lab is that pancreatic cancer does not respond to the common arsenal of treatment approaches. We need to think about this challenge differently,” said Costas Lyssiotis, the study’s principal investigator.

The anatomy of pancreatic cancer

According to research, the microenvironment of a pancreatic tumor is highly stromal, the body’s natural healing process. This means that the mass itself is mostly made up of connective tissue and non-cancerous immune cells. As these scars form, an abundance of hyaluronic acid is released.

In this way, scientists point out that cancer cells feed on this acid. Now, the researchers want to know if it’s possible that this finding is a therapeutic vulnerability that can be medicated and thus cut off the tumor’s supply of nutrients, preventing it from growing.

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect and because of this it has a high mortality rate. In Brazil, it is responsible for about 2% of all types of cancer diagnosed and for 4% of the total deaths caused by the disease, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca).