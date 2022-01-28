Result of the Federal Lottery 5633 of Wednesday (26/01/22)

The winning ticket in the Federal lottery 5633 result can win R$ 500 thousand. photo: file

The biggest prize of the Federal lottery contest 5633 is estimated at R$ 500 thousand

New lottery result coming and this Wednesday, January 26th players can check out the Federal lottery result 5633 from 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Today’s prize is estimated at R$ 500 thousand and goes to the ticket that is drawn last.

96915 – Prize of R$ 500 thousand

80005 – Prize of R$ 27 thousand

95741 – Prize of R$ 24 thousand

13860 – Prize of R$ 19 thousand

62096 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Federal Lottery Result 5633

The payout order works from the lowest to the highest prize, that is: the bet that has the numbers drawn first wins the lowest amount. Tickets that are not awarded one of the top five amounts may also be billed.

You can still win by hitting:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the first prize unit;

The thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

The Federal Lottery 5633 prize can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than BRL 1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw at lottery outlets.

The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, and is broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

Next Federal lottery draw

The next Federal lottery draw, contest 5634, is scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022, starting at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The prize is estimated at R$ 500,000 and tickets can be purchased at lottery houses or from licensed street vendors.