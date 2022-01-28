Revenue opens consultation of residual income tax lot; see if you will receive

This Monday (24), the Federal Revenue released another Income Tax consultation. In this new batch, R$ 282 million will be paid in refunds to 240,744 Brazilians. This lot is the residual of the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) for 2021 and previous years.

If there is any pending in the taxpayer’s name, this will be another opportunity to correct his declaration with the new values ​​for the IR (Income Tax). If there is any incorrect information, the individual must wait up to 1 year to redeem the refund amounts at Banco do Brasil.

How will payment be made?

Payment of the refund will be made in order of priority; Look:

Seniors over 80 years old; Elderly aged 60 and 79 years; People with some type of disability.

What is Income Tax?

The Individual Income Tax is a declaration of income according to the amounts received by individuals and companies. This tax is required annually by the Federal Government.

Income Tax must cover all profits made in the previous year. As it is made for two categories, individuals and companies, it is divided into two ways: Individual Income Tax (income tax) and Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ).

How to consult the residual lot?

To find out if you will be entitled to a refund, you can consult the IRS website or the application. Simply or more completely, see the following guidance:

First, access the IRS website or app;

Note the amount you will receive;

Click on “My Income Tax”;

Select “Check Refund”;

And check the values;

The refund will be made in the account informed by the taxpayer at the time of the declaration.

Still having questions about the tax?

If you have doubts and need to reschedule the credit payment, you can go to the Banco do Brasil website or go to a branch.

For those who live in other cities, call the number 0800-729-0001 ;

For capital cities, call the Relationship Center at the number 4004-0001 ;

If you are hearing impaired, call the number: 0800-729-0088.

