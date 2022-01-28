Roberto Carlos mourns the death of composer Raul Sampaio from Espírito Santo. Credit: Assembly | the Gazette

Born in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, the two had their careers intertwined through the song “Meu Pequeno Cachoeiro” – composed by Raul and which talks precisely about their hometown. The music was immortalized in the voice of King Roberto Carlos. Below, you can see the singer’s full positioning:

“Raul Sampaio will always be remembered with great affection and respect for all of us, for his talent and his simplicity. ‘Meu Pequeno Cachoeiro’ is a song of beautiful and true poetry that moves everyone, wherever it is heard. privilege to meet him and talk to him a few times and always confirm his qualities and his sensitivity. May our God of kindness protect and bless him always, always. Amen, amen, amen!”

THE DEATH OF RAUL SAMPAIO

Composer Raul Sampaio died on Wednesday night (26), aged 93. According to the family, he was admitted to a private hospital in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. According to his children, he died as a result of pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

In addition to the song “Meu Pequeno Cachoeiro”, the composer wrote more than 200 songs, recorded by various artists. “A Carta”, for example, was a success in the voice of Erasmo Carlos. In recent years, Raul Sampaio lived in the municipality of Marataízes, which is also in the southern region of the state.

Restricted to friends and family, the funeral of the composer from Espírito Santo was held at Cemitério Parque, in the IBC neighborhood, in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. The burial took place at the same place, at 17 pm this Thursday (27).

Friends and family at the funeral of Raul Sampaio, in Cachoeiro