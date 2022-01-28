‘Rock in Rio 2022’: Sunset stage will have a day dedicated to rap with Racionais, Criolo, Xamã and more | Rock in Rio

Rap fans, get ready! 🔥 For the first time, the Sunset Stage, from “Rock in Rio 2022”, will have an entire day dedicated to the genre. And the headliners will be Racionais from São Paulo, led by Mano Brown , presenting an unprecedented show. Just because of them we already know that it will be unmissable, right?

“Rap is the voice of the periphery. He represents people on the periphery of the culture through the faithful portrayal he makes of the reality of thousands of Brazilians. Therefore, we could not fail to celebrate and exalt this musical style”, says Zé Ricardo, artistic director of Palco Sunset.

And other amazing encounters will also happen! Shamanfrom the hit “Malvadão 3”, performs with the first indigenous rap group in Brazil, the Bro MC’s, from Dourados (MS). Owner of the hit “Minha vó está Maluca”, MC Carol will be next to MC Harielfrom the DJ and producer little poppy and the singer L7NNONopening the Sunset Stage. And it also has international appeal! Cape Verdean Mayra Andrade join the paulistano Creole and we’re sure this will be THE meeting!

Learn about the history of some of the top artists who will be on the Sunset Stage. Connect! 🎵👇

In 1989, Mano Brown joined the ice blueDJ Kl Jay and “Edi Night”today Ed Rock from the north zone. The name is a reference to the album Racional, by Tim Maia, from 1975. Racionais’ lyrics have always been marked by protests against social injustice, racism, discrimination and persecution left by the recent end of the dictatorship. Songs like “Negro Drama”, “Jesus Chorou”, “Diário de um Detento”, among others, will not be missing from the setlist.

2 of 5 Racionais will perform on the Sunset Stage — Photo: Disclosure Racionais will perform on the Sunset Stage — Photo: Disclosure

3 of 5 Rapper Xamã will be on the Sunset Stage — Photo: Fábio Cordeiro/Gshow Rapper Xamã will be on the Sunset Stage — Photo: Fábio Cordeiro/Gshow

Carioca, he became famous in the rhyming battles with “Flow de Vendor de Amendoim”, referring to the work he had just before focusing on music. Dedicated, he started to stand out in the battles of MC’s in Rio de Janeiro, becoming one of the greatest champions of the state.

4 of 5 Criolo will perform at the Sunset Stage — Photo: Rodrigo Peixoto/Gshow Criolo will perform at the Sunset Stage — Photo: Rodrigo Peixoto/Gshow

The singer-songwriter began his career in 1989, wrote his first rap at the age of 11 and his first song at 25. He released the album “Ainda Há Tempo” in 2006 and, in 2011, he emerged on the Brazilian music scene with “Nó na Orelha”, one of the most talked about albums of the last decade.

5 of 5 MC Carol will be an attraction on the Sunset Stage — Photo: I Hate Flash/Multishow MC Carol will be the Sunset Stage attraction — Photo: I Hate Flash/Multishow

Success with songs like “Minha Vó Tá Maluca”, recorded on a DVD from Hurricane 2000. In 2016, she released “Bandida”, her first album, and surprised by singing themes such as the reality of communities, sexuality and feminism.