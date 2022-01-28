Rockstar would be preparing website to announce GTA 6

GTA 6 announcement may come out soon

Rockstar Games is trying to bounce back from a questionable 2021 where the controversial launch of the GTA Bug-infested Trilogy Definitive Edition left players with a bad taste. In addition, fans expressed displeasure with the announcement of GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, wanting the company to finally announce Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 is getting strong rumors about its announcement, and now, well-known and credible insiders are saying that Rockstar Games may announce the next Grand Theft Auto during the next few months. According to the Addicts website, in a forum about GTA 6, TezFunz commented, “I can’t wait for the announcement this year”, leaving many players excited.

Shortly after that, the leaker who is quite credible in the community for leaking accurate information about GTA and Rockstar Games returned to comment on the forum and responded to his own comment with “Source: Trust me”. Likewise, the expression “Trust me” is a meme used when the credibility of a leak is low, however, due to TezFunz’s hit history, this statement seems to have another meaning.

Big Jim Colosimo, another relevant leaker in the Grand Theft Auto community, discovered that Rockstar Games is already working on interactive sites for the marketing of an upcoming game. This finding was found on the Rockstar Games job site. Whether this new discovery is a sign for some major game reveal remains to be seen, but with the company itself apparently teasing the game recently, fans have reason to remain hopeful.

As Dexerto reported, fans discovered what could be the first screenshot of the GTA 6 hidden in San Andreas in GTA Trilogy. So far, players have determined that the photo was from Florida, suggesting that Grand Theft Auto 6 would see the franchise return to Vice City.

