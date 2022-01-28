Rodrigo and Slovenia make peace

We have a white flag at dawn on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Rodrigo called Slovenia to talk outside. The brother asked Eslô about the sudden departure of the two.

“In the first week you were glued to us, but then I thought: ‘Am I seeing the truth in Eslô? I don’t see the truth in her’. About three days ago, we stopped looking at each other, looking at the each other’s face.” pointed out the commercial manager.

Slovenia replied: “We had a feeling business.”

In the dialogue, Rodrigo confessed to Slovenia that he was responsible for giving her a snake in the keridometer and asked for forgiveness. “Forgive me for one thing. One thing only. I gave you a snake.”, asked Rodrigo. Slovenia replied that she imagined that the sticker had come from her brother.

Rodrigo exposed his perception of Arthur Aguiar to Eslô and the sister advised the former friend to be lighter in the game.

The two ended up hitting it off at the end of the conversation. “That’s it, I like to reset things like this. As I told you, I walked away because it was boring, but let’s try.”, concluded the former miss.