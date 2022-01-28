Rodrigo Mussi, from BBB 22, ‘bolsominion’? Brother’s team explains

Rodrigo Mussi, participant of BBB 22 (photo: Reproduo/Globoplay)

Rodrigo Mussi one of the most commented participants of the Big Brother Brazil 22 for his almost paranoid focus on the game. Much criticized by the public, but seen as a necessary character, many people question the brother’s political positions. Would Rodrigo be a ‘bolsominion’, as many suspect?

One of the brother’s social media administrators clarified the matter. Em participao no Space do Muka, no Twitter, ele negou que Mussi seja apoiador do atual presidente da repblica, Jair Bolsonaro.

“I would never be on the team of someone who supports this government. I think people may have been wrong back there, but continue to support it, inexplicable”, clarified the ADM.

Suspicions about Rodrigo’s reactionary position grew after the brother’s controversial speeches within the reality show. The use of the term ‘traveco’ to refer to a transvestite and the constant questions about racial issues for Douglas Silva gave the audience weight to think about the popcorn participant of this edition.

Rodrigo, bolsominion of BBB22, in just 4 days has already been CANCELED. He called Linn a “traveco”, pretended he didn’t know it was offensive, then spoke of “reverse homophobia” and called one participant derogatory a “faggot”. Bolsominion DOESN’T FAIL, always delivers the promised garbage. %u2014 Thiago Brasil (@ThiagoResiste) January 21, 2022

Las and Rodrigo leave us a lesson: NEVER TRUST BOLSOMINION. %u2014 celsodossi (@celsodossi) January 23, 2022