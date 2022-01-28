Rodrigo revolts, curses everyone and promises to provoke Tiago · TV News

After being vetoed from the Leader’s Test by Douglas Silva, Rodrigo Mussi woke up angry this Friday morning (28) at BBB 22. The commercial manager used his x-ray to curse everyone and even promised that he would provoke the leader, Tiago Abravanel.

“It’s clear that there are groups here, that are playing even though they say they aren’t. Apparently, I’m the only one keeping an eye on a very small snake that’s here! I hope you’re seeing everything that’s happening”, he began, giving a snake emoji for Arthur Aguiar.

The paulista continued his indignant speech, cursed a few more people and spoke directly about Douglas’ veto. “What a shameless little speech, Douglas! Veto Eli [Eliezer Netto] why are you my friend?”, he fired. In the test, the actor vetoed Rodrigo, Eliezer and Bárbara Heck.

After leaving the confessional, Mussi shared another fantastic plan with Laís Caldas. “I’ll go to Tiago and I’ll say: ‘You know that if you put me on the wall, a little friend of yours is also on the wall, right, because of the countercoup,'” he said. “Don’t do that,” advised the dermatologist.

“I’ll do it! I’ll tell him that, and then he’ll think twice before recommending me”, explained Rodrigo. Then the paulista went to the living room sofa. “I’m going to take a nap here, maybe the Big Phone will play”, he bet, who had already done a “duty” next to the phone during the night.

The counterattack, however, is not a rule for the formation of the wall and will not happen this week, according to last week’s schedule by Tadeu Schmidt.

