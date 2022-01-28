Roni transforms for Tina and surprises her; understand · TV news

In As More Life, Better!, the return of Roni (Felipe Abib) will cause a real upheaval in Neném’s (Vladimir Brichta) family. The bandit will decide to play a good uncle and will surprise when approaching Tina (Agnes Brichta). This will leave Jandira (Micheli Machado) terrified because of a secret from the past in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Monday (31), the rascal will be greeted with hostility by his family when he arrives home – not least because he will be responsible for spoiling a surprise party for Tina.

Cora’s husband (Valentina Bandeira) will not be shaken and will continue with his evil deeds, much to the despair of his mother, Nedda (Elizabeth Savala), who will beg the scammer to change his behavior.

However, there will be a point where Roni seems to want to be more “nice”. He will try to be kind to Tina and will even invite her for a motorcycle ride, which the young woman will accept. Seeing her daughter with the crook, Jandira almost has a thing.

In the past, the two had an affair, and the hairdresser has already made it clear that she is hiding something. Viewers of the soap opera theorize that Tina, in fact, would be Roni’s daughter, and not Neném’s.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot, which marks the debut of Mauro Wilson as an author of soap operas, has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which slowed down the processes.

The serial is scheduled to be on the air until May. Next, the network will air Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

