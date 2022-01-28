RTX 3050 prices range from US$249 to US$489 abroad; in Brazil, from BRL 3,349

Value does not follow the recommended by the manufacturer

Very close to its official launch, the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 began to appear in retail stores all over the world. In Brazil, KaBuM! already released the prices of the video card, starting at R$ 3,349.90. In the international market, the product is ranging between US$ 249 (approximately R$ 1,340) and US$ 489 (approximately R$ 2,630).

For R$ 3,349.90 the consumer will find the model from Asus and EVGA. It is important to note that the product is still on pre-sale and shipments begin in March. The most expensive models in Brazil are from Galax for R$ 3,399.90. Asus’ ROG Strix Gaming is not yet available from KaBuM!.

In the United States, GamersNexus released a table with the suggested prices of Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI and ZOTAC. Although there are some models that follow the recommended price of US$ 249, in the case of Zotac’s Twin Edge, the average price appears to be established at US$ 350 (~R$ 1,880), with variants such as the ROG Strix reaching a salty US$ 489. .

In Europe the price also varies. The German store Proshop, announced the Gaming X model from MSI for 649 euros, about R$ 3,900. The comical point is that other, stronger cards are priced lower in the same store. Some examples are the Radeon RX 6600 or the GeForce RTX 3060 TI which cost 530 and 600 euros respectively.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 in action

The Adrenaline team published a gameplay focused on high quality 1080p and also explored the possibilities of playing in QuadHD using DLSS to achieve high performance and good graphic quality. Check out the analysis below:



