Russia says mere idea of ​​war with Ukraine is ‘unacceptable’ – News

A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that even the idea of ​​a war between Russia and Ukraine is “unacceptable”. It is the latest in a series of official statements aimed at allaying fears of an imminent Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

“We have repeatedly stated that our country does not intend to attack anyone. We find even the thought of a war between our people unacceptable,” said Alexei Zaitsev, a spokesman for the ministry.

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 and supported a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine, has increased its troop presence in the Ukrainian border region, as well as sending forces into neighboring Belarus.





Kiev rejects Russia’s version that the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine is a civil war that has nothing to do with Moscow, saying Russia supports separatists with covert forces on the battlefield.

Despite the tension, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the four-party talks with Russia, France and Germany, as significant and a step towards peace, according to a statement released by his office on Thursday.

“Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy positively assesses the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to continue meaningful talks for two weeks in Berlin,” the statement said.





