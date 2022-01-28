Russia vs Ukraine: How big is the military escalation on the border? | World

7 of 8 Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, in a photo taken on January 18, 2022. Russia has more than 100,000 soldiers, with tanks and other heavy weapons, close to the border with the neighboring country, in what Western countries fear could be a prelude to a new invasion. — Photo: AP

