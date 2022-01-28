Russia vs Ukraine: How big is the military escalation on the border?

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

illustration with russian soldiers

Russia has deployed about 100,000 troops — equipped with everything from tanks and artillery to ammunition and air power — to Ukraine’s border, but denies it is planning an invasion.

Troops on the Move

About 35,000 Russians are permanently stationed near Ukrainian territory.

And on Wednesday (26/1), the Russian Ministry of Defense released photos of military units on their way to a training site in Rostov, close to the border with Ukraine.

Credit, Russian Defense Ministry

photo caption,

Military units on their way to a training site in Rostov, near the Ukrainian border

Some newly arrived units traveled more than 6,000 km from the Russian Far East.

