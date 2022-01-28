Russia vs Ukraine: How big is the military escalation on the border?

6 hours ago

Russia has deployed about 100,000 troops — equipped with everything from tanks and artillery to ammunition and air power — to Ukraine’s border, but denies it is planning an invasion.

Troops on the Move

About 35,000 Russians are permanently stationed near Ukrainian territory.

And on Wednesday (26/1), the Russian Ministry of Defense released photos of military units on their way to a training site in Rostov, close to the border with Ukraine.

Military units on their way to a training site in Rostov, near the Ukrainian border

Some newly arrived units traveled more than 6,000 km from the Russian Far East.

Newly released images show tanks and armored vehicles

Most estimates put the number of Russian troops deployed around Ukraine — to the north, south and east of the country — at around 100,000.

But a Ukrainian assessment, reported by CNN, says there are 106,000 ground troops and 21,000 navy and air force personnel.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Intelligence is very clear that there are 60 Russian battalions on Ukraine’s borders”, about a third of the total available numbers.

In addition to regular Russian troops, there are believed to be around 15,000 Russian separatists in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

But some Western analysts say it is unclear whether Russia has assembled everything needed for a ground invasion. They point to the absence of fully equipped mobile field hospitals in some areas. The arrival of the medical team, they say, could indicate readiness to attack.

the view from above

Satellite images provide more clues.

The presence of troops can sometimes be detected by the color of the tents. Occupied tents are heated, which melts the snow on top of them, revealing a darker hue.

Armored vehicles can be identified by their shapes.

And tire tracks or mud indicate moving vehicles.

Check out photos of some of the recent Russian troop deployments detected by images below.

rock climbing in Belarus

A Russian force of several thousand troops has been transferred to Belarus for a joint exercise that will peak between 10 and 20 February.

The country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko supports Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian capital Kiev is less than 150 km from the Belarus border.

And Western observers say the exercise, dubbed Allied Resolve, could provide an opportunity to rehearse a mission against Ukraine.

Images posted online are said to show military equipment, including armored vehicles, tanks and rocket systems, traveling towards the area.

And Russia announced the deployment of advanced Su-35 fighter jets to Belarus, along with air defense systems, munitions and medical support.

Su-35 warplane prepares to take off for joint military exercises with Belarus

climbing in the sea

Russia is conducting naval exercises around the world, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, starting this month and running through February, involving around:

140 ships and support vessels

60 aircraft

10 thousand employees

Six Russian Navy ships, capable of landing main battle tanks, personnel and armored vehicles, passed through the English Channel on their way to exercises in the Mediterranean Sea.

But it is unclear whether the Black Sea and the Ukrainian coast could be the intended destination.

Some analysts say that an amphibious landing by Russian troops would be extremely difficult and that naval forces could be a “dribble” to move Ukrainian ground forces away from more likely routes of attack on land.

