Russia’s invisible weapon makes crisis with Ukraine even more delicate | National Journal

An invisible weapon from Russia with the power to affect the global economy makes the crisis with Ukraine even more delicate.

“This is all much bigger than Ukraine.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the global impacts of the current crisis.

One of them has to do with an invisible weapon that Russia has in its hand: the largest reserve of natural gas in the world. Forty percent of the natural gas used in the European Union comes from neighboring countries. Without it, millions of Europeans could be left in the dark and cold in the dead of winter.

For Russians, gas is a powerful and complicated weapon. During the Cold War, the Russian economy was heavily dependent on natural gas. But today, the Russian government is estimated to have more than $600 billion in reserves at the Central Bank. Therefore, it could afford to turn off the taps on the gas pipelines. That’s what Michael Stoppard, who has studied the gas industry for three decades, explains.

“Increasingly, Russia is profiting from oil and is less dependent on natural gas. In addition, the Russians began to sell larger volumes of gas to China. So they could go a while without selling gas to Europe,” says Michael Stoppard.

An extra concern, according to Michael, is that Europeans started this winter with gas inventories below historic levels.

It would not be the first time that Europe has experienced a crisis triggered by its dependence on Russia. In 1948, the then Soviet Union cut off land and sea access to western Berlin to force the United States and Europeans to vacate, giving full control of the city to the Soviets.

The American and British governments made more than 200,000 flights in a year, with almost 5,000 tons of daily supplies, to West Berlin and managed to maintain cooperation with Germany.

This time the Americans are also making an effort to protect their allies: For at least six weeks, Joe Biden’s government has been negotiating with energy companies and liquefied natural gas producing countries to ensure that Europe is not left in the dark. On Monday (31), the American president will receive the Qatari leader to talk about this matter.

Meanwhile, Michael explains: the market is already feeling the effects of the crisis in their pockets.

“The price of gas is stratospherically high. In the worst case scenario, we could see factories having to reduce production or close down. The high price will affect everyone who imports natural gas. Some countries, like Brazil, that have long-term contracts, may have the impact dampened,” she says.