Russia’s most feared financial weapon discussed by world leaders: ‘nuclear option’ is hypothesis

Russia’s confrontation with the West continues to escalate, but among the offices of world high finance, particularly in Brussels, there are talks about ‘the nuclear option’ in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine: while Western governments threaten Russia with an unprecedented sanctions package to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from ordering an invasion, the ‘nuclear option’ appears to be the particular move that strikes the most fear in the heart of the Kremlin: cutting Russia off from the global banking system.

Several US policymakers have suggested in recent weeks that Russia could be removed from SWIFT, a high-security network that connects financial institutions around the world. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) was founded in 1973 to replace telex and is now used by over 11,000 financial institutions to send secure messages and money orders. Without a globally accepted alternative, it is an essential instrument for global finance. SWIFT, which describes itself as a “neutral utility”, is incorporated under Belgian law and must comply with European Union regulations, being headquartered in Belgium and led by a 25-person board.

What could it mean? Russia’s departure from SWIFT would make it nearly impossible for financial institutions to send money into or out of the country, which would cause a sudden shock to Russian companies and their foreign customers – particularly oil and gas importers. “If Russia is disconnected from SWIFT, we will not receive currency [estrangeira], but our buyers, mainly European countries, will not receive our products – oil, gas, metals and other important components”, said Nikolai Zhuravlev, vice president of the upper house of the Russian Parliament.

“The cut would end all international transactions, trigger currency volatility and cause massive capital outflows,” wrote Maria Shagina, a visiting researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs. Excluding Russia from SWIFT would cause its economy to shrink by 5%, estimated former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin. in 2014.

Are there precedents for this possibility? Yes. In 2012, SWIFT disconnected Iranian banks after they were sanctioned by the European Union because of the nuclear program – Iran lost half of its oil export revenue and 30% of its foreign trade, according to Maria Shagina.

It is unclear what support there is among US allies for taking such a step – the US and Germany have the most to lose if Russia is disconnected, because their financial institutions are the most frequent SWIFT users with Russian banks.

The European Central Bank has already warned creditors with significant exposure to Russia to prepare for sanctions against Moscow, the Financial Times recently reported, and has also asked banks about various scenarios, including a measure to prevent Russian banks from accessing SWIFT. .

“There is no doubt that this would be a very potent weapon. [contra a Rússia]. I’m afraid it can only really be implemented with the help of the United States. We are discussing this”, said Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister.

Russia has a ‘plan B’; in 2014, it established its own payment system, the SPFS, after being hit by Western sanctions following the annexation of Crimea. SPFS currently has around 400 users, according to Russia’s central bank – 20% of domestic transfers are made through this system. Russia may turn to China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) or be forced to resort to using cryptocurrencies, although neither are attractive alternatives.