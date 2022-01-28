Sale of Nazi eagle involves Uruguay in international controversy

Bronze eagle with a swastika that the ship Graf Spee carried on the stern

Credit, Alfredo Etchegaray

photo caption,

Piece weighs about three tons and measures more than two meters in height; possible sale raises concern

Uruguay faces a delicate problem that evokes the times of the Second World War: how to sell a bronze eagle that belonged to a Nazi battleship?

The issue is now being debated, after the Uruguayan justice ordered the state to dispose of the piece – which has a swastika under the bird’s claws – in order to pay the person who extracted it from the bottom of the Rio de la Plata.

The emblem belonged to the Admiral Graf Spee, a sophisticated Third Reich warship sunk in Montevideo Bay after a battle with British ships in 1939.

For the Uruguayan government, the issue has become heavier than the three tons that the bronze sculpture and outstretched wings mark on the scale.

