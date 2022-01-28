Sale of Nazi eagle involves Uruguay in international controversy

Gerardo Lissardy

Credit, Alfredo Etchegaray photo caption, Piece weighs about three tons and measures more than two meters in height; possible sale raises concern

Uruguay faces a delicate problem that evokes the times of the Second World War: how to sell a bronze eagle that belonged to a Nazi battleship?

The issue is now being debated, after the Uruguayan justice ordered the state to dispose of the piece – which has a swastika under the bird’s claws – in order to pay the person who extracted it from the bottom of the Rio de la Plata.

The emblem belonged to the Admiral Graf Spee, a sophisticated Third Reich warship sunk in Montevideo Bay after a battle with British ships in 1939.

For the Uruguayan government, the issue has become heavier than the three tons that the bronze sculpture and outstretched wings mark on the scale.

Both Germany and Jewish organizations warn that there is a risk that the symbol will go up for auction and contribute to exalting Nazism.

“Germany and Uruguay share an interest that the object should not be auctioned and therefore not misused to glorify the Nazi regime,” an official source at the German Foreign Ministry told BBC Mundo.

But to understand how this situation came to be, it is necessary to go back in time.

‘A long way’

The Battle of the River Plate, which took place at Graf Spee on 13 December 1939, was one of the first naval duels between Germany and the United Kingdom in World War II.

It was also the only battle of that war in Latin American waters.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, With six 280mm guns, the Graf Spee was a deadly and sophisticated warship.

The fast German ship, a “pocket battleship” with six 280mm guns, was crossing the South Atlantic chasing Allied ships when three British cruisers (battleships) spotted it and engaged it near Punta del Este, on the southern coast of Uruguay.

After intense fighting that claimed more than a hundred lives, the Graf Spee was sunk in Montevideo Bay on the orders of her own captain, Hans Langsdorff, who feared that the British would seize her technology.

Days later, Langsdorff committed suicide in Buenos Aires.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Graf Spee was sunk by order of her own captain after being damaged in the Battle of the River Plate.

The ship, with its two-meter-tall bronze eagle still at the stern, remained at the bottom of the Rio de la Plata for 67 years, until a private company recovered the sculpture in 2006.

The task was carried out with “zero visibility and very high risk due to the twisted iron of the ship, which broke in two”, says Alfredo Etchegaray, a Uruguayan public relations professional and event organizer, who promoted the mission with his brother after a according to the state of your country.

Along with the eagle, however, unexpected problems arose.

Etchegaray wanted to auction the piece, but Uruguayan authorities at the time froze the plans on suspicion that the auction could attract Nazi sympathizers.

After being exposed for a month in a hotel in Montevideo, the eagle was kept in a military complex in the custody of the Uruguayan Navy.

Credit, Alfredo Etchegaray photo caption, The Graf Spee eagle was recovered in 2006 after 67 years submerged

The dispute went to court, and an appeals court in Uruguay confirmed on December 24 a decision that the state must sell the sculpture and hand over half of the proceeds to private rescuers, based on the contract between the parties.

The Uruguayan government may still take the matter to the Supreme Court of Justice, and the country’s Defense Ministry anticipates that the ruling will “certainly be appealed.”

“There is still a long way to go,” a source told BBC Mundo. “The government’s position is to ensure by all means that this does not lead in any way to any kind of Nazi cult.”

But Carlos Rodríguez Arralde, Etchegaray’s lawyer, says it “calls attention” that no one from the Uruguayan state has communicated with them in search of a solution.

“If [o Estado] not reach an agreement with us, he has to sell the parts”, he says.

His client says that, in an international auction with different bidders, he believes that around US$ 50 million (R$ 270 million) could be obtained for the eagle.

With the confirmation of the Uruguayan court’s decision, concerns have resurfaced in recent weeks about what will happen to the old Graf Spee emblem.

Objects of this type have three possible fates, says Ariel Gelblung, director for Latin America at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a global Jewish human rights organization that investigates the Holocaust and hatred in historical and contemporary contexts.

Credit, Alfredo Etchegaray photo caption, The Nazi sculpture was taken to a Uruguayan military complex while its fate is decided

One possibility is that someone wants to have the piece locked up at home, he explains. Another, which serves to expose the damage caused by the Nazi regime. According to the expert, none of these alternatives would be objectionable.

“The third [opção é que comprem] to claim what happened. This case we believe to be in the criminal realm and that is the concern,” says Gelblung.

However, an Argentine businessman based in Uruguay expressed another motivation for acquiring the Nazi eagle: to destroy it completely and prevent it from becoming an object of worship.

“As soon as I have it in my possession, I will immediately blow it to a thousand pieces,” Daniel Sielecki told the newspaper Correo de Punta del Este. “Each piece resulting from the explosion will be pulverized.”

Etchegaray, for his part, has a different “plan B” for the sale: dedicating the eagle to a memorial for peace in Punta del Este, with a screen in place of the swastika, which displays images from the times of the war.

But he argues that, in addition to a consensus between the parties, this would require multi-million-dollar compensation for the individuals who recovered the sculpture, including relatives of the late diver Héctor Bado.

“Putting together a value close to US$ 10 million [R$ 54 milhões]everything can be resolved”, says Etchegaray. “I have three adopted children and two of my own… I have a responsibility to leave them at least enough to pay for their studies.”