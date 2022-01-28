Samsung marks for February 9 launch event

Samsung has set for February 9 its first Galaxy Unpacked of 2022. The company did not reveal details of what it will announce, but, it seems, the main actors of the event should be new phones from the Galaxy S line, the flagship from the company. The company is expected to announce three: Galaxy S22, S22 plus and S22 Ultra.

“True innovations don’t just follow the evolution of the world — they help shape it. To create the devices that move us forward, rewrite the future and bring light to the darkness, we must continue to push the limits of what’s possible with a smartphone “, indicates the company, in its official statement.

Alleged images of versions of the devices began to circulate strongly in early January — they are believed to have been leaked. The video channel Unbox Therapy even anticipated possible images of the model, but later removed the content, which did not escape prints from tech fans and other specialized channels.

There is no confirmation of the price of cell phones, but rumors point to the following variations, according to specialist websites:

Galaxy S22: between US$ 799 (R$ 4,334.65) and US$ 899 (R$ 4,877.16);

Galaxy S22 Plus: between US$899 (R$4,877.16) and US$1,099 (R$5962.18); and

Galaxy S22 Ultra: between US$ 1,199 (R$ 6,504.69) and US$ 1,299 (R$ 7,047.20).

The amounts converted into reais do not take into account the possible incidence of taxes, which may influence the final price to the Brazilian consumer.

If the tradition is repeated, in Brazil the new products may arrive a month after the global event.

What to expect from the new S line?

Images allegedly leaked show that the look of the Galaxy S21 should remain a reference for the S22 and S22 Plus, with triple cameras protruding from the upper left side.

The Galaxy S22 seems to be much more compact compared to the other models, with about 6 inches diagonally. An alleged spec sheet suggests that the S22 will have a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) screen and the S22 Ultra will be 6.8-inch (17.27 cm).

The S22 Ultra, which is supposed to be designed to replace the Galaxy Note, appears to be the same size as last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The most advanced model also has square corners and a flat camera module, without the “spine” of the smaller models.

A spec list also shows that the S22 Ultra’s 108MP main sensor might be made from Super Clear Glass, which seems to indicate some sort of stronger glass made by Gorilla Glass-branded makers.

There are also rumors that point to 50 MP cameras in the new S line, specifically for the S22 and S22 Plus, on the front. In the case of the S22 Ultra, there is still no information about the front camera, which raises expectations about the potential of the novelty.

As for colors, images circulate on social networks of possible options for cell phones to be launched. All will have models in black, white, green and pink. In the case of the S22 Ultra, there is still bronze and copper.

ICYMI: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra brings 12 Bit HDR video. “64X more vivid colors data than 10 Bit HDR”

“Supported resolution 4K/1080p @ 30FPS only.” This might change later with the software update. Hope to see 60fps support.. pic.twitter.com/WOypSWOqR0 — Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 13, 2022

In terms of performance, one of the novelties planned for the new S line is the promise of playing games on the cell phone with a quality similar to that of console games. This will be possible if Samsung confirms the use of its new chip, the Exynos 2200. The company’s idea is to take mobile games to a new level, with state-of-the-art graphics.

The processor’s GPU (video unit), dubbed the Xclipse 920, is expected to support ray tracing — essential for PC and console games with more realistic virtual environments, using artificial intelligence algorithms to create, in real time, lighting effects that simulate the real world. It will be the first time smartphones will have this technology, if this is confirmed at the event.

All this performance would be possible due to the possibility of up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in the Ultra model, or 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage in the others.

Samsung Brasil will broadcast the event from 11:40 am (Brasília time) through its YouTube channel.

*With information from Nicole D’Almeida, in collaboration with Tilt, and Tech Radar