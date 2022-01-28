Santa Cruz records Covid-19-related deaths for the third day in a row – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Santa Cruz records Covid-19-related deaths for the third day in a row – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região 5 Views

In a new update of the epidemiological bulletin on the situation of contagion of Covid-19 in the municipality, the Prefecture of Santa Cruz do Sul confirmed two more deaths related to the disease. Patients who did not survive complications were 87 and 86 years old. With these two deaths, Santa Cruz reaches the mark of 351 lives lost to the coronavirus. Since Monday, the 24th, there has been at least one death every day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 26,000 people have contracted the disease. In the last 24 hours, 679 people were diagnosed with Covid-19. There are 11 patients hospitalized at Hospital Santa Cruz (HSC) and four at Ana Nery. There are also 13 people from outside the municipality hospitalized in Santa Cruz. In addition to these, 2,236 people are recovering in home isolation.

The number of suspected cases currently stands at 1,389.

FOLLOW FULL COVERAGE ON CORONA VIRUS

Do you want to receive the main news from Santa Cruz do Sul and region directly on your cell phone? So be part of our channel on telegram! The service is free and very easy to use. If you already have the app, just click on this link: https://t.me/portal_gaz. If you still don’t use Telegram, learn more about the app here and see how to download it.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Naughty Dog does not rule out Uncharted 5: “never say never”

Naughty Dog does not rule out the possibility of creating Uncharted 5. Shaun Escayg, one …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved