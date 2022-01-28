Santa Cruz records Covid-19-related deaths for the third day in a row – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região

In a new update of the epidemiological bulletin on the situation of contagion of Covid-19 in the municipality, the Prefecture of Santa Cruz do Sul confirmed two more deaths related to the disease. Patients who did not survive complications were 87 and 86 years old. With these two deaths, Santa Cruz reaches the mark of 351 lives lost to the coronavirus. Since Monday, the 24th, there has been at least one death every day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 26,000 people have contracted the disease. In the last 24 hours, 679 people were diagnosed with Covid-19. There are 11 patients hospitalized at Hospital Santa Cruz (HSC) and four at Ana Nery. There are also 13 people from outside the municipality hospitalized in Santa Cruz. In addition to these, 2,236 people are recovering in home isolation.

The number of suspected cases currently stands at 1,389.

