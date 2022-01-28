São Paulo debuts in Paulistão with three reinforcements among the holders; see – 01/27/2022

Coach Rogério Ceni selected São Paulo with three reinforcements for the match against Guarani. The side Rafinha, the midfielder Nikão and the striker Alisson start today’s game (27), at the Earring of Gold of the Princess, in Campinas (SP), as starters.

Ceni decided to keep the team he trained in the last few days, with Alisson alternating between playing in the middle and open on the left. The team is lined up like this: Volpi; Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo, Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves, Gabriel Sara, Alisson; Nikao, Rigoni and Calleri.

For the match, defender Miranda and midfielder Patrick start on the bench. They were two of the last players with covid-19 to return for the São Paulo pre-season. Igor Gomes and Talles Costa are still recovering from the disease.

“We’re going with the best we have in the physical part. This week we still count as a pre-season, but we’re going to try to show on the field what we’ve worked on in training”, said Ceni before the match.

On the side of Guarani, there was the expectation that Giovanni Augusto, new reinforcement of the team, would start among the holders. He, however, starts the duel on the bench. Coach Daniel Paulista named the team as follows: Kozlinski; Diogo Mateus, Ernando, Derlan, Eliel; Bruno Silva, Madison, Eduardo Person; Yago, Júlio César and Lucão do Break.