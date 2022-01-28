São Paulo’s atmosphere feels the pollution of the Tonga volcano

Photo: São Paulo (SP), by Carlos Ineu Junior on 1/27/2022

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai undersea volcano exploded on January 15, 2022, causing a large tsunami in the South Pacific that devastated the Tonga region and had a major impact on other islands in Oceania, such as American Samoa and Islands. Fiji.

Tonga location (Google maps)

Days after the volcano erupted, the cloud caused by the explosion was still so thick that it made it difficult for humanitarian aid to arrive. The shock wave generated by the explosion of this volcano crossed the ocean and caused an oil spill off the coast of Peru, which is being considered one of the most serious ecological accidents on the Peruvian coast.

Ten days after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga volcano, the effects of the waste cloud that was expelled into the atmosphere were felt in São Paulo, but this time in the form of dazzling colors that could be seen from dawn on January 26, 2022

Atmosphere of São Paulo feels the presence of pollution from the Tonga volcano

This can be seen by the beautiful coloring of the sky at dawn on January 26 and 27, 2022. Josélia Pegorim interviews Marcia Yamasoe, professor and researcher at the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences at USP, who explains various effects of atmospheric pollution caused of the undersea volcano that exploded in the Tonga region of the South Pacific on 1/15/2022

The following images are from January 26 and 27, 2022. Other images seen by Climatempo in the region of Rio De Janeiro, Formiga (MG) and Governador Valadares (MG) suggest that the aerosols produced by the explosion of the Tonga volcano are already present in the upper atmosphere over these states.

The color of the sky can still be seen for several weeks at dawn and at dusk, if the clouds allow.

Mongaguá (SP) by Talitha Rohden

Itapecerica (SP), by Climaaovivo

São Paulo (SP) by Climaaovivo, 1/27/2022

São Paulo (SP) by Climaaovivo, 1/26/2022

São Paulo (SP) by Climaaovivo – 2022-1-26