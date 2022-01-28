Sarandi faces an outbreak of covid-19 among health workers; almost 50 infected

Photo: Illustrative / Sarandi City Hall

The Prefecture of Sarandi, in the metropolitan region of Maringá, is facing an outbreak of covid-19 among health workers. According to an estimate by the Health Department, there are already almost 50 infected and removed servers this week, 15 of them only in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). This Wednesday, 27, the city hall suspended routine consultations at Basic Health Units (UBS) due to lack of professionals.

According to information from the Secretary of Health, Márcio Manoel de Souza, the situation is critical and worrying. The recommendation is that the population seek the UPA in case of extreme need. “It is complicated and the numbers of infected people are constantly updated. We are in a pandemic and this can happen. We are trying to hire doctors urgently,” he said.

Also according to the secretary, all UBS in Sarandi have servers on leave because of covid-19, most nurses and doctors. Therefore, some services can be suspended at any time in these units and the recommendation is that residents seek the UPA or the Sarandi Specialty Center only in serious cases.

cases per unit

UBS Aurora, for example, has eight servers away. At UBS Monte Rei there are seven infected professionals. UBS Ouro Verde and UBS das Flores each have four servers away. At UBS Aliança and UBS Rio de Janeiro there are three infected servers each. And at UBS Oriental 2 and UBS Independência, there are two professionals on leave each. In the UPA there are 15 infected health professionals.

The Municipality of Sarandi is trying to hire doctors through a public call for basic health care. The Secretary of Health said that some UBS may be closed in the coming days for the relocation of servers to service in the most crowded places.