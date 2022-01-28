SBT vibrates with the arrival to the leadership… of Tiago Abravanel at BBB 22· ​​TV News

With Tiago Abravanel confined to BBB 22, SBT has ignored the competition with Globo to support Silvio Santos’ grandson on the reality show. The broadcaster, which currently occupies the third most viewed position in the country, behind the leader and Record, was thrilled with the arrival of the actor and singer to the lead of the week on Big Brother Brazil.

This Friday (28), SBT made a publication on Twitter to celebrate the fact that Tiago conquered the activity to become the big boss of the house. In the post, Silvio Santos’ company made puns with his soap operas and programs.

“Tell him it’s him! Tiago Abravanel is the new leader of BBB 22. And how are we? Loving it. Will this Angel Face turn the game into a real Family Cases?”, joked the broadcaster.

Globo replied: “You can let this fantastic boy É de Casa! Now it’s time to wait for the Caldeirão to boil and see who he will nominate on Sunday!”.

Tiago Abravanel won the Leader’s Test alongside Pedro Scooby, but the two talked and decided that the actor would take the lead – the surfer received an immunity and will have the power to send a person to the wall, something that he will only discover on Sunday (30).

The artist’s victory still yielded a curious moment on Globo’s reality show, as now the leader’s room has a photo of Silvio Santos. In the post made by SBT, the sponsor of Almoço do Anjo joked that she hopes that Tiago will also win this dispute so that the owner of the Baú sends a video message to his grandson.

See the publications below:

You can let this Fantastic boy Is Home! Now it’s time to wait for the Caldeirão to boil and see who he will indicate on Sunday! ✨ — TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) January 28, 2022

“To become family cases, he really needs to become a real Angel for grandpa to appear on the small screen there… 👀 We’re dreaming of getting along with this letter!👼🏼 #BBB22#ChegaJunto99“ — 99 (@voude99) January 28, 2022

