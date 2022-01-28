Scientists manage to regenerate amputated frog leg

According to a study carried out by universities of Harvard and tufts (United States), published in the magazine Science Advances, scientists managed regenerate severed limbs of clawed African frogs (xenopus laevis). They used a type of silicone dressing capable of helping the lost limb grow.

After the frogs lost their legs, within 24 hours, the researchers used a bandage called BioDome to cover the wound and then begin an 18-month process for complete regeneration. In this way, the scientists managed to grow “functional legs” in amphibians.

The BioDome is made with silk protein gel and a cocktail of five drugs, each with a different purpose, such as curbing inflammation, inhibiting the production of collagen responsible for scarring, and stimulating the growth of fibers, blood vessels and muscles.

Toad of the species Xenopus laevisSource: Shutterstock

Usually the species xenopus laevis easily rearranges tails and hind limbs when they are tadpoles, however, they lose the ability to become adults. So the scientists used the animal’s own “powers” to reconstruct a functional leg — it’s important to note that, while functional, the leg wasn’t exactly perfect.

The future of regeneration

“It is exciting to see that the drugs we selected were helping to create an almost complete limb. The fact that it took only a brief exposure to the drugs to start a months-long regeneration process suggests that frogs and perhaps other animals may have dormant regenerative capacities that can be triggered,” said lead author Nirosha Murugan.

Scientists have already started to carry out tests on mice, however, there is a huge difficulty in this case, since rodents do not regenerate as well as amphibians. There is even the possibility of providing the treatment to humans, but before that, further research is needed to understand how the regenerative process works.

ARTICLE Science Advances: doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abj2164