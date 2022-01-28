See how Disney created ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, their biggest hit since ‘Let It Go’ – International

“A very tall man! With mice on their backs!” a curly-haired teenager wrapped in a cape speaks to the camera.

“Like the sound of sand that won’t stop flowing,” a busy mom shakes her head, holding a vacuum cleaner, as she pauses to dance in the kitchen.

“Sorry, my life, go ahead!” two sisters squeal out of tune.

Charm warned us not to talk about Bruno, but a lot of people are obsessed with a song about him.

Since the animated film from disney opened in theaters in November and reached Disney+ on Christmas Eve, your fun song We Don’t Talk About Bruno became an international success. Unlike most Disney hits, Bruno it’s not a melancholy hero solo or a power ballad. It’s a track in the style of Broadway who makes revelations about a middle-aged man.

However, the song recently topped the Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes in the United States, reached number one on the global music video chart of YouTube and currently ranks fifth in the Billboard Hot 100 – the first original song from a Disney animated film to reach this level since the anthem of Frozen Let It Go in 2014. Other tracks of Charm, like Surface Pressure and The Family Madrigal, are also rising. And last week, the movie’s soundtrack surpassed the 30 in Adele in the first place of Billboard 200.

Bruno gained more prominence with its popularity in the TikTok, where clips in her honor such as that hooded teenager, those squeaky sisters and that dancing mother racked up millions of views.

“I could stay in TikTok all day,” said one of the directors of Charm, Jared Bush, in an interview. “Everyone is finding a different entry point, whether it’s a specific moment or character dynamics. There’s something for everyone and honestly it’s just delicious.”

In the film – about a Colombian teenager named Mirabel Madrigal (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) and his supernaturally gifted family – Bruno (John Leguizamo) is a mysterious, outcast uncle whose ability to see the future earns the abject scorn of all those who receive bad news. His family and the townspeople share picturesque, often bitter, stories about his prophecies in the song.

How ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Was Made

Germaine Franco wrote the score for Charm, While Bruno and the rest of the songs were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked with the disney on the movie soundtrack moana, 2016. The filmmakers of Charm they said he delivered the contagious Bruno pretty much as requested.

In the spring of 2020, Bush and fellow director Byron Howard; co-director Charise Castro Smith; and Tom MacDougall, then responsible for the music for the Walt Disney Animation Studios, used one of their weekly chats with Miranda to brainstorm a track about Bruno that could provide a mid-film energy jolt.

“We could see Lin thinking, and he looked at us and said, ‘Sounds like a sinister ghost story, like a sinister mound,'” Howard recalled, referring to a Cuban musical pattern. “And he turns to the piano and plays the first three chords. We literally saw him think and compose at that very moment. I had never seen this before.” (Miranda was not available for an interview.)

Bruno’s character had already evolved during the making of the film. In an early iteration, he was much younger, someone Mirabel’s age. Originally, he was also named Oscar, but Bush said a legal issue over the existence of several real Oscar Madrigals in Colombia prompted them to explore other naming options. He sent Miranda a list of five alternatives, to which the composer replied: “Definitely Bruno”.

“I couldn’t understand why it was so definitive,” Bush said, “until two days later, when we heard, ‘Bruno, no, no, no’ (‘Bruno, no, no, no’ in the English version)” .

Miranda then recorded a demo track in which she sang all 10 roles. “It was like Lin-Manuel on steroids,” said Adassa, a singer-songwriter who voices Dolores, the Madrigal cousin with exceptional hearing. (This demo has not been released, although a popular Miranda impersonator has wondered what it might sound like.)

With only storyboard sketches and Miranda’s audio to guide them, the film’s choreographer Jamal Sims and his team spent about two weeks in a Los Angeles studio creating the dance moves for Bruno for animators to render digitally. Incorporating elements of cumbia, a Colombian national dance that features African, indigenous and European influences, along with salsa and rumba, they mapped out every moment of the song and recorded a reference video in one take as if it were part of a live musical. Even Bruno’s mice make complex steps. (The animation team would later film the dancers from different camera angles.)

“We had to build all of this out of our imagination,” said assistant choreographer Kai Martinez. “What helped make this piece unique is that we had a group of Latino dancers from Colombia, from Cuba, from Puerto Rico – people who understood the task.” (Clips of his choreography shared by Martinez on TikTok have accumulated over 23 million views.),

Despite its enormous popularity, Bruno will not receive anything at the Oscars: the studio presented only of the Orguitas, a moving Spanish ballad performed by Sebastián Yatra, for the awards. This song, while not as ubiquitous as Bruno, entered the academy’s list of best original songs last month. If she takes the statuette, she would make history as the first non-English-language Disney winner.

“of the Orguitas was so central to the emotional theme of the movie,” Howard said when asked if they considered sending Bruno. He added, “It’s probably the most critical part of the musical narrative in the entire movie, because it has to do with the family history and Mirabel understanding her grandmother.”

In addition to the awards season, the directors of Charmsaid they were open to the possibility of a sequel, musical or series derived from the film. “I would love for there to be ongoing stories from these characters because they are real people to us,” Bush said. “Ninety minutes is not enough time to spend with the Madrigals.”

And despite the theories of some fans that We don’t talk about Bruno – and the repeated rebuke “Silenzio, Bruno!” in the Pixar movie luca – show that the disney has an anti-Bruno agenda, the filmmakers insist that this is not the case.

“At the end of ‘Encanto,’ Bruno seems like a nice guy,” Bush said. “So, you know, we resurrected that name. I think Bruno should be proud of that.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Any reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.