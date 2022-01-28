see how to login and check amounts receivable from banks

Imagine accessing quickly and securely, over the internet, reports containing all the information about your relationships with financial institutions, your credit and foreign exchange operations, as well as your PIX keys, all in one place. Now, know that this is already possible, through the registration of the Central Bank (BC) .

Launched in March 2021, BC has been improving the tool and expanding the services available through it. Recently, for example, it has been in great demand because the BC launched the Amounts Receivable System (SVR)through which the population can check if they have money to receive from banks or financial institutions.

So this is a tool you need to know about. See below for all the information about her.

What is the Registrar?

Basically, Registrato is a system where you can consult information about your entire financial life. This happens through reports which is based on information sent by financial institutions to the Central Bank.

Any person, Brazilian or foreign, who has a CPF can use the service. And best of all, access is free.

What information can I consult at the Registry?

The information that can be accessed through the tool is as follows:

Research of values ​​you are entitled to receive from banks, consortium administrators and others. Information about loans and financing on your behalf. List of banks and finance companies where you have an account or other type of relationship, such as investments. List of your checks that have been returned. Consult your debts with public bodies registered in Cadin Federal. Indication of your Pix keys registered with banks, payment institutions and others. Data on foreign exchange transactions and international transfers you have carried out. If you do not have an active bank account, you can issue a certificate of non-existence of bank accounts.

How to register and login

To access the data, the first step is to register with Registrato. The main document requested is the CPF of the person who wants to access the data. The ways to register and access are as follows:

By mobile: Accessing your bank’s application, looking for the option registration you will be forwarded to accreditation on the Central Bank page and then just access it.

This option is available in the applications of the following financial institutions:

Through Internet Banking

Obtain a security phrase on the Central Bank’s page (access https://credenciamento.bcb.gov.br/via-bcb/0 and fill in your details to obtain the phrase), then access your bank’s Internet Banking from your computer and look for the option registration to validate the passphrase, then complete the accreditation on the Central Bank page to which you will be directed. Then just access the registry.

With digital certificate (e-CPF A1 or A3):

On your computer, accessing the Central Bank website, use the e-CPF to obtain an access password. Then just access the registry.

What is the e-CPF? Is Digital Identity intended for individuals, your CPF in digital version, which identifies you electronically and allows you to perform various services. To obtain an e-CPF it is necessary to access the website of IRS, at servicos.receita.fazenda.gov.br/Servicos/CPF/InscricaoPublica/inscricao.asp and fill in the form with your information. For the issuance of the e-CPF, some fees are charged that vary according to the type of document (if A1 or A3).

With the login Gov.br

If the user already has a registration in the Gov.br System, he can use this login to access the Registrato without necessarily having to create a new registration for the Registrato.

However, BC warns that access to the Registrato with the Gov.br registration is only released to those who have the silver or gold level in this system.

From ‘My Financial Life’:

Another way is through the “My Financial Life” section of the Central Bank’s website. From there, the citizen has access to the list of available reports and the button “Access the Registrato for free”, at the top of the page.

Clicking on it, the user will be redirected to a Registrato page where he can login (if he already has one) or create a new one.



Central Bank’s “My Financial Life” page. Credits: Reproduction/Central Bank

The Central Bank emphasizes that the reports provided through the Registrato contain information of a personal and confidential and that, therefore, it is up to the citizen to observe due care in the presentation of this information to third parties.

See below, in more detail, how to access Registrato through the apps of some banks.

Registered via the Banco do Brasil app

The step-by-step procedure to access Registrato information through the Banco do Brasil app is as follows:

Menu > Services > Registrato



Credits: Reproduction / BB

Register through the Caixa app

The step-by-step to access through the Caixa app is:

My data and limits > Registrato Banco Central



Credits: Reproduction/Box

Register using the Itaú app

And the step-by-step to access Registrato through the Itaú app is as follows:

Services > Central Bank Registrar



Credits: Reproduction/Itaú

How to consult amounts receivable?

One of the tools most sought after by the population in recent days has been the “Amounts Receivable”, which was released on January 24. And the easiest and simplest way for citizens to check if they have something to receive is through the “My Financial Life” section mentioned above.

Entering this page, the user must enter “Amounts Receivable”. The next step is to click on the item “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report” and “Start Consultation”. At this point, the user will need to inform the CPF (or create a registration in the registrar if he doesn’t already have it). After the digital verification, the system will point out if there are values ​​available or not.

BUT ATTENTION: with the temporary suspension of the system, when accessing “My Financial Life” at this time, the option “Amounts to Receive” will not appear. The Central Bank should release it soon.

How to redeem the values?

The redemption of values, if they are available, can be done in two ways:

in the case of banks or financial institutions that have signed a specific term with the BC: directly via Pix in the account indicated by the beneficiary at the Registrar;

in other cases, the beneficiary will inform their contact details in the system and the payment or transfer method will be informed by the institution.

What if I find incorrect information?

If you notice or suspect incorrect information, it will be necessary to contact the financial institution providing the information that is the subject of the questioning.

However, the Central Bank warns that it is necessary to take into account that the information provided in the report are not updated in real timethat is, there is a lag between sending this information by financial institutions and presenting it through the Registrato’s reports.

That way, the information may just be out of date. Still, if you feel the need, the customer should contact the bank.

What is this information for?

The information in the report serves to identify consolidated the information of all the relationships that the citizen has with different financial institutions.

In addition, by being concentrated in a single place, this data can make life easier for users who have doubts about their financial life or who want to have greater control over it. See below the video of the Central Bank about the launch of the Registrato: