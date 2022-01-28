see if you receive today, January 27, the ‘new Bolsa Família’ or the ‘gas voucher’

You calendars of Gas Allowance 2022 It’s from Brazil Aid 2022 continue this Thursday (27). You payments from both benefits started last week, last Tuesday (18).

Brazil Aid 2022

In January, 3 million families were included in Auxílio Brasil, increasing the total to 17.5 million. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, R$ 7.1 billion will be spent this month on Auxílio Brasil. THE average amount of Aid Brazilhowever, will change [veja aqui].

Gas Allowance 2022

THE Gas Allowance is being paid for the first time, in 2022, to the general public. You payments started in December 2021 for beneficiaries in an emergency. For 2022, Auxílio Gás has a budget of R$ 1.9 billion. The benefit follows the regular payment schedule of Auxílio Brasil.

See below the Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil calendars and see if you get any benefit this Thursday (27).

The dates will follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month.

How to consult the Aid Brazil?

The beneficiary will be able to consult information on payment dates, benefit amount and composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

In January, deposits go until the 31st (check full gas aid schedule below).

2022 Gas Allowance Calendar in January

The first installment of Auxílio Gás was made available on December 27, 2021, to 108,000 families who suffered from the recent heavy rains in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia.

The other beneficiaries start receiving the Auxílio Gás now in January 2022, starting this Tuesday (18), according to the Auxílio Brasil calendar.

The Auxílio Gás is also paid today – retroactively – to families enrolled in the Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais do Governo Federal (CadÚnico), with final NIS 8. Auxílio Gás calendar is the same as that of Auxílio Brasil [veja abaixo].

Brazil Assistance Calendar in January 2022

The 2022 payment calendar started this Tuesday, January 18th. To find out on which day the benefit is available for withdrawal or credit to a bank account, the family must observe the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), printed on each cardholder’s card.

For each end of the NIS there is a corresponding date.

This Thursday (27) Caixa will pay the Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) final 8.

THE minimum amount of Aid Brazil is R$ 400. The dates will follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month.

Where to ask questions?

In case of doubt, there are three service channels. Number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship, gathers information and is the center for complaints.

The number 111 is Caixa Econômica Federal’s Citizen Service channel, and it gathers information about the card and the benefit withdrawal.

It is also possible to follow the main information about the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app, from Caixa Econômica Federal.

Complete calendar of Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil 2022

Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil are paid according to the same schedule.

Remembering that Auxílio Brasil is paid every month and Auxílio Gás is paid every two months. Check out the full Gas Aid 2022 calendar below: