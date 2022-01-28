see PIS 2022 table, payment schedule and latest salary bonus news

You workers Brazilians are looking forward to the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance withdrawals. THE payment schedule of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance starts in February.

The dates are divided for who will receive the PIS it’s the pasep. The PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus calendars are now official and updated, released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat). [Veja abaixo a tabela do PIS 2022 e o calendário do PIS/Pasep 2022.

No último sábado, 22 de janeiro, foram liberados canais de atendimento para consulta do abono salarial do PIS/Pasep 2022 [veja abaixo].

How to check PIS by CPF? What about Pasep?

To know if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, which is salary bonus amount, a date and the respective receiving bank, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, since January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

Caixa phone number to consult PIS

Check out the video below cashier’s phone number Economic Federal to consult PIS and how to do this query.

PIS/Pasep 2022 Calendar



PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM RECEIVE UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM RECEIVE UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.