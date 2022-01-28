see PIS 2022 table, payment schedule and latest salary bonus news

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on see PIS 2022 table, payment schedule and latest salary bonus news 8 Views

You workers Brazilians are looking forward to the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance withdrawals. THE payment schedule of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance starts in February.

The dates are divided for who will receive the PIS it’s the pasep. The PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus calendars are now official and updated, released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat). [Veja abaixo a tabela do PIS 2022 e o calendário do PIS/Pasep 2022.

No último sábado, 22 de janeiro, foram liberados canais de atendimento para consulta do abono salarial do PIS/Pasep 2022 [veja abaixo].

How to check PIS by CPF? What about Pasep?

To know if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, which is salary bonus amount, a date and the respective receiving bank, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, since January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

Caixa phone number to consult PIS

Check out the video below cashier’s phone number Economic Federal to consult PIS and how to do this query.

PIS/Pasep 2022 Calendar

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN INRECEIVE FROMRECEIVE UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMRECEIVE UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101
  • 2 months worked – BRL 202
  • 3 months worked – BRL 303
  • 4 months worked – BRL 404
  • 5 months worked – BRL 505
  • 6 months worked – R$ 606
  • 7 months worked – R$ 707
  • 8 months worked – BRL 808
  • 9 months worked – BRL 909
  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010
  • 11 months worked – R$ 1,111
  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) confirms postponement of Braskem share offering (BRKM5) due to market instability

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) informed today (28) that, together with Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), it communicated to Braskem …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved